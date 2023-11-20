Bath Garden Center Now Offers Shipping Nationwide
Bath Garden Center can ship a wide variety of products within its Garden Center and Boutique.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a family-operated nursery and garden center, is proud and excited to announce that they are now able to offer nationwide shipping on a wide variety of great products within the Garden Center and Boutique! Until now, Bath Garden Center has been limited to in-store pickup or local delivery sources, but no longer. Bath Garden Center is proud to give its valued customers the ability to shop for unique, hand-picked, locally curated goods from the comforts of home.
Bath Garden Center can ship many popular items right to their valued customers’ doorstep, such as gardening tools and supplies, kitchen supplies, games, toys, self-care products, pots and containers, clothing, jewelry, accessories, and much more. Any order over $99 gets shipped for free, making online orders a win-win.
As the holiday season approaches, Bath Garden Center remains the best place to find a premium Christmas tree after visiting Santa’s reindeer and shopping for local gifts. For those who can’t decide, Bath Garden Center offers the gift of choice with its gift cards. Whether a loved one wants to build their own terrarium, learn the art of cultivating bonsai, or discover how to prune a garden this spring, Bath Garden Center offers several fun and inspiring classes. Gifting experiences is a beautiful way to surprise family and friends this holiday season.
Bath Garden Center is thrilled to offer the convenience of nationwide shipping on a large selection of items for their valued customers—especially for the holidays!
About the Company:
Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has been proudly serving Fort Collins and other communities in Northern Colorado for over 55 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started out as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased simply to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved and grew into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, plants, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.
