Concierge Auctions Global Sale Achieves White Glove Result, Live in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bidding closed live yesterday evening for Concierge Auctions’ global sale of luxury real estate spanning Italy, Spain, and North America. Held at The Peninsula in New York, New York, the evening auction garnered competitive bidding, with nearly $150 million in aggregate bids placed and a white-glove result of 100% of lots sold.

With an audience of more than one hundred in attendance and international participation, property connoisseurs competed online and on the telephone via Concierge Auctions team of specialists. The event was conducted by Concierge Auctions’ head auctioneer, Frank Trunzo.

"This year as we've continued conducting live sales, these events have grown to be more and more highly-sought after consignment opportunities for sellers of luxury properties, and we're proud to see another white glove result for our client and their listing agents," said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. "Yesterday's auction garnered competitive bidding, strong audience attendance, and resulted in a 100% sell rate."

Highlights from the evening auction include a private Mallorcan villa on the Mediterranean bay in Port d’Andratx, Spain and an opulent retreat in Las Vegas’ prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club.

Sales from the Evening Auction

1 Cascina Palazzo, Rocca Grimalda, Italy: Previously listed for €2 million by Jeremy Onslow-Macaulay of Casa & Country Italian Property

9221 Moody Road, Fort Smith, Arkansas: Previously listed for $8.9 million by Clif Warnock of Warnock Real Estate

11 Quintessa Circle, Las Vegas, Nevada: Previously listed for $5.75 million by Austin Sherwood of Luxury Estates International

Private Mallorcan Villa, Port d’Andratx, Spain: Previously listed for €5.95 million by Simon Navarro of My Blue Mallorca

513 Grand Boulevard, Venice, California: Previously listed for $4.9 million by Sandra Miller of Engel & Völkers

December Sale

Concierge Auctions’ sale series continues with its final live sale of the year, held on 14 December, featuring nearly $200 million in luxury properties across North America, France, Austria, and the Caribbean. Fully integrated within Sotheby’s bi-annual Luxury Week in New York. A testament to both the unique and the exceptional, Luxury Week showcases the best of the best in each of the Luxury Division’s disciplines encompassing Jewelry, Watches, Designer Handbags, Sneakers, Spirits, Wine, Books & Manuscripts, Sports Memorabilia, and more. Exclusive to Sotheby’s International Realty listings, properties will be simultaneously showcased with similar marquee luxury offerings via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury.

Highlights include:

Red Mountain Estate and Three Meadows Ranch, 768 Hunter Creek Road & 6800 Upper Creek Road, Aspen & Carbondale, Colorado: Listed for $86.5 million by Garrett Reuss of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty; Starting Bids Expected Between $20 million–$50 million.

Patrick Duffy Ranch, 436 Staley Road, Eagle Point, Medford Area, Oregon: Listed for $19.995 million by Alan DeVries of Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty; Starting Bids Expected Between $3 million–$5 million.

Villa Almaviva, Palm Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Listed for $13 million by Michelle Bellegarde of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting Bids Expected Between $1 million–$3 million.

Mozart’s Last Castle, Schloss Stuppach, Stuppach, Lower Austria: Listed for €12 million by Michaela Orisich of Austria Sotheby’s International Realty; Starting Bids Expected Between €3.95 million–€9.95 million.

4933 Aliomanu Road, Anahola, Kauai, Hawaii: Listed for $11.5 million by Suzi Gillette of Oceanfront Sotheby’s International Realty; Starting Bids Expected Between $3.5 million–$6.5 million.

500 Atlantic Avenue, Unit 20K, Boston, Massachusetts: Listed for $9 million by Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty; Starting Bids Expected Between $2 million–$4 million.

1333 Montrose Place, Pleasanton, San Jose Area, California: Listed for $8.998 million by Joseph Sabeh of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty; Starting Bids Expected Between $2.8 million–$5.5 million.

Westhope, A Frank Lloyd Wright Design, 3704 South Birmingham Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma: Listed for $7.995 million by Rob Allen of Sage Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5 million–$3.25 million.

49 West High Point Road, Stuart, Florida: Listed for $7 million by Tina Marie Bartolotta of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty; Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5 million–$3.5 million.

Château de Fleurville, Fleurville, France: Listed for €6.3 million by Matthieu Vandepitte of Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty; Starting Bids Expected Between €1.25 million–€2.5 million.

304 Tower Drive, San Antonio, Texas: Listed for $5.9 million by Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty; Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5 million–$2.5 million.

2834 Avenue C Northwest, Bradenton, Florida: Listed for $4.95 million by Melodie A. Palmer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty; Starting Bids Expected Between $1.25 million–$2.9 million.

101 20th Street #TH C, Miami Beach, Florida: Listed for $3.8 million by Joelle Oiknine of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty; Starting Bids Expected Between $1 million–$2 million.

Through Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, closings will help fund new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

