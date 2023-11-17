Sunak's flights of fantasy?

The Supreme Court's verdict has left the government's Rwanda asylum policy in tatters – but Rishi Sunak says he has a plan to get planes taking off by the spring. So what is the prime minister proposing, and is there any chance it will work?

That won't be a job for Suella Braverman, with the controversial now ex-home secretary the biggest loser in this week's reshuffle. The biggest winner was David Cameron, who surprised everyone with his return as foreign secretary. Francis Elliott, editor of the House Magazine and Cameron's first biographer, joins the podcast to run the rule over the reshuffle and weigh up Sunak's Rwanda scheme.

Plus: How big a problem did this week's resignations create for Keir Starmer?

