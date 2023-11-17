What can we expect from the autumn statement?

Rishi Sunak and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt have spent weeks poring over the books, squinting at the balance sheets, and crunching the numbers in the hope of sharing good economic news with the country – and setting out some policies – which excite Conservative MPs and entice the electorate. Yes, the wait for the autumn statement is nearly over.

So what might the numbers reveal? How much room for manoeuvre do Sunak and Hunt have? Are tax cuts likely – and should they be? And how much do these fiscal events really shift the narrative?

In this episode, the Expert Factor preview Wednesday’s big event in parliament and ask what difference the autumn statement might make.

