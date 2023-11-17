Texas Again Leads Nation In Annual Jobs Growth

TEXAS, November 17 - November 17, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the strength of the state’s jobs economy following the release of October employment data showing Texas continues to lead the nation in annual jobs growth, adding more jobs over the last 12 months than any state in the nation. Texas also reached two new record highs with the largest Texas civilian labor force ever at 15,162,100 and with more Texans working than ever before, including self-employed, at 14,536,800.



“Thanks to our young, skilled, diverse, and growing labor force—the largest ever and a magnet for businesses looking to invest and expand—Texas again leads the nation in annual jobs growth,” said Governor Abbott. “Despite national economic headwinds, Texas grew more jobs over the past 12 months than any other state. That momentum is a testament to the resilience of Texas businesses and entrepreneurs and the best business climate in the nation. With more Texans working than ever before, we continue to build an even bolder Texas of tomorrow.”



October employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows:

Texas reaches a new historic high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at a record 15,162,100.

Texas reaches a new historic high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,536,800.

Texas added the most jobs in the nation over the last 12 months, adding 391,500 jobs from October 2022 to October 2023 and growing at an annual rate of 2.9%, above the growth rate for the nation as a whole of 1.9%.

Earlier this month, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas being named the Top Business Climate in the nation by Site Selection Magazine. This is the third national best business climate ranking for Texas this year, with awards announced in June and September.

