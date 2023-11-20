Submit Release
Salt Air Beauty & Hair Care Recognized with the Prestigious 2023 Best of Florida Award

PORT ST. JOE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salt Air Beauty & Hair Care, a revered beauty sanctuary nestled in the picturesque enclave of WindMark Beach, has been lauded with the Best of Florida Award by GuidetoFlorida.com. The commendation comes not just from an organizational nod but directly from the voices of its treasured clientele, casting their votes in celebration of Salt Air's stellar services.

The salon's tagline, “All things beauty, in WindMark Beach,” mirrors their standing as the “Best of the Forgotten Coast." But it's more than just words. It resonates with the salon's core philosophy and commitment to crafting remarkable beauty experiences, under the visionary leadership of Lena Hunt and Crystal Lewis.

Salt Air's offerings are vast, ranging from bespoke hair colors, bridal makeovers, rejuvenating treatments such as spray tans and teeth-whitening, to more specialized services like hair extensions and wigs. However, it's not merely about the breadth of services but the unwavering commitment to excellence. Each guest, regardless of the service availed, is treated with an unmatched level of care, professionalism, and dedication.

More than just a salon, many in the community regard Salt Air as a sanctuary. It offers an oasis where individuals can take a step back from the daily hustle, indulge in some self-care, and leave with an invigorated sense of self.

For further insights into their services or to book an appointment: https://www.beautybysaltair.com

Contact Information:
Phone: 850-227-1112
Address: 51 Goodmorning St, R 102, Port St. Joe, Florida, 32456, United States

+1 850-227-1112
email us here

