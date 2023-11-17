Submit Release
Republic Concert from EMU Music Teaching Program Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Education Department, Music Teaching Program students gave a mini Republic Concert on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The concert was held on Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 at EMU Central Lecture Hall Building Lobby Area. Fine Arts Education Department Head Prof. Dr. S. Çetin Aydar, academic staff members and students attended the event which became a tradition during the last 3 years.

Under the baton of Choir Master Erkan Dağlı, Music Teaching Program Polyphonic Choir performed marches and Cypriot Folk Songs accompanied by Specialist Maka Rothery.

