Advisory: Thanksgiving Holiday Travel  

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), MBTA, Massport, and State Police are encouraging members of the public to plan for travel during the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday period, use available technology tools and resources to make informed decisions, travel on public transportation is possible, and if driving, drive sober and hands-free. During this holiday season, individuals should leave extra time for trips and check the forecast for the routes being taken.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway Division is taking several steps to ensure safe and efficient travel on state-owned roadways. There will be no scheduled construction work on major arterial roadways outside of established work zones, starting at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21, through 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27.

In addition, the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy will extend its afternoon hours by opening from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, and from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22. The HOV lane will be closed on Thursday, November 23, and on Friday, November 24. Also, due to increased travel in and out of Logan Airport in Boston, the Sumner Tunnel swing lane will not be deployed on Thursday, November 23, nor on Friday, November 24.

MassDOT will keep the Sumner Tunnel open for use the weekends of November 17 and November 24. The next Sumner Tunnel weekend closure will be the weekend of December 1.

MassDOT reminds drivers to obey all traffic laws, including traveling at or below the posted speed limit, driving sober, driving hands-free, and devoting full attention to what is ahead on the road. MassDOT encourages travelers to make an extra effort to be courteous on the roads and report any reckless driving to law enforcement officials.

In an effort to improve services for customers heading to and from Logan Airport for holiday travel plans, additional MBTA Silver Line 1 (SL1) service to and from Logan will be added from Saturday, November 18, through Sunday, November 26, (excluding Thanksgiving Day), with headway improvements every day. Riders are reminded that the Silver Line is free from Logan Airport to Boston destinations.

Additionally, on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, MBTA customers should note that no ferry service will operate, all Commuter Rail lines will operate a weekend schedule, and all other modes will operate on a Sunday schedule. The CharlieCard Store is also closed on November 23. Riders are also reminded that the $10 Commuter Rail Weekend Pass is also available for Thanksgiving Day with more information available at mbta.com. For information about MBTA schedules, please visit www.mbta.com/holidays.

The public is reminded that Thursday, November 23, is a state holiday and all Registry of Motor Vehicle offices and state offices will be closed. On Friday, November 24, customer service centers will reopen by appointment for permit, license, and ID transactions and same day walk-in services for required in-person registration-related transactions. Meanwhile, AAA members may visit any AAA location by appointment for some Registry transactions and more than 40 Registry transactions can be done online at www.Mass.Gov/RMV.

Massport is expecting an increase in passengers at Boston Logan International Airport in the days ahead and suggests passengers allow extra time to get to Logan and through security. Extra staff will be on hand to help passengers and families who may not have traveled recently. Massport continues to recommend passengers arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international. There is also ongoing construction at the airport and Massport is advising passengers to please drive carefully and follow any detour signs.

Massport is urging passengers to use public transportation, rather than their own personal vehicles, to get to and from Logan, such as the MBTA Blue and Silver Line and Logan Express service from Braintree, Framingham, Woburn, Peabody, and Back Bay. For those taking Logan Express, Massport recommends passengers be dropped off at the sites as parking may be limited.

Passengers can now download the free FlyLogan app to access information about the airport, flight status, purchase Logan Express tickets, reserve parking, order food for pick up, among other services.

Massport also encourages passengers to check the TSA.gov website for a full list of items that can and cannot be taken onboard, including holiday food items.

For more information about Logan Airport, please visit www.massport.com/logan-airport/.

For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

MassDOT, Massport, the MBTA, and State Police wish all members of the public a safe and enjoyable holiday.

