Decision Lens software selected for use by The Office Of The Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E)

The award-winning software will serve as the backbone of a continuous prioritization process

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is proud to announce that it has been selected by The Office of The Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) to serve as the software backbone of its continuous prioritization process. Successful implementation of Decision Lens will ensure funds are allocated to the most mission aligned science and technology investments.

According to Jonathan Allen, Executive Vice President at Decision Lens, “At Decision Lens, our mission is to revolutionize the decision making required for great achievement. There is nothing more ambitious than the work being done in DOT&E. The agency – led by driven change agents – is ensuring the US remain the leader in developing and testing cutting-edge technologies for the warfighter. Knowing Decision Lens will be leveraged in this effort is an extremely important effort.”

This award demonstrates the growing importance of the integrated planning capabilities included in Decision Lens: data management, prioritization, and funding. As transformation of government planning becomes a national imperative, there is growing momentum to call for solutions which enhance agility, align resources to strategy, and provide better, faster decision making.

The interest in Decision Lens demonstrates the need for commercial-off-the-shelf software across the DoD to achieve broad adoption and rapid return on investment. Not only has the company found success in securing new customers it has received several awards over the last year.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About The Office Of The Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E)

In 1983, Congress established the position of the Director, Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E). The Director, appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, is the principal official and adviser to the Secretary of Defense on all DoD matters related to operational (OT&E) and live fire test and evaluation (LFT&E) of DoD systems and services acquired via the Defense Acquisition System.

