Career & Technical Education (CTE) Educators Honored for Excellence

Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) and Maine Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE-ME) recently announced the recipients of their 2023 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Excellence Awards at the annual CTE conference held in Lewiston.

The awards recognize outstanding work and dedication within the field of career and technical education. These educators are exceptional individuals contributing to the success of CTE through high-quality work, dedication to their students and their craft, and through their involvement within the CTE community.

2023 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Excellence Awardees:

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year

Nora Wilson – Mid Coast School of Technology

Nora Wilson of Friendship is the School and Career Coordinator at the Mid Coast School of Technology in Rockland and was named CTE Teacher of the Year. She has taught at Mid Coast School of Technology for 4 years and has 10 years of experience as a CTE educator.

“Nora Wilson began her career as an architectural engineering prior to becoming a CTE instructor,” said MACTE Executive Director Dave Keaton. “Nora has fed her drive to further her personal quest for more learning by earning a master’s degree in CTE, and has worked tirelessly to become a top-notch educator by submerging herself in CTE pedological and content theory. She is one of the most innovative teachers in Maine who has masterfully developed the much-needed CTE instruction that engaged ninth and tenth-grade students. Nora also serves as a mentor for new instructors. Nora consistantly gone above and beyond to ensure her students are successful inside and outside the classroom.”

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Lifetime Achievement Award

Paul Jones – United Technology Center (UTC)

Paul Jones of Glenburn who teaches Automotive Education at United Technology (UTC) in Bangor was awarded the CTE Lifetime Achievement Award. He has more than 18 years of teaching experience at UTC and Hancock County Technical Center.

“Paul Jones began his career in the automotive industry before dedicating himself to teaching the next generation of CTE students,” Keaton said. “During his time in this industry, Paul served as an AYES mentor, providing invaluable guidance and support to all those he worked with and contributing to the development of aspiring automotive professionals. Paul has directed several CTE centers, sharing his extensive industry experience with students, facilitating their entry into entry-level positions and post-secondary programs in the automotive industry. Paul goes above and beyond to provide students with the necessary tools and resources to excel in their chosen paths. Paul’s contributions to the field of CTE Automotive Education since 2005 have been exceptional. His strong work ethic, effective communication skills, continuous professional development, certifications in various automotive specialties, mentorship to students, participation in accreditation evaluations, and the sharing of industry experience have made a significant impact.”

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Post-Secondary Professional of the Year Award

Steve Reece – Lewiston Regional Technical Center

Steve Reece of Lewiston, who is retired from Portland Police Department, teaches Criminal Justice at the Lewiston Regional Technical Center and is an adjunct instructor at Southern Maine Community College, was awarded the CTE Post-Secondary Professional of the Year Award. He has spent more than 25 years as an educator.

“Steve Reece is an exceptional instructor, whose dedication, expertise, and commitment to his students and Career and Technical Education (CTE) make him a deserving candidate for this prestigious recognition,” Keaton said. “This is something of an unusual nomination as it originated from his faculty colleagues and students. Steve is a favorite around the building yet never seeks recognition. He is constantly involved and willing to contribute, yet never asks for thanks. He consistently credits the faculty or their student leadership for the exceptional teaching and learning which occurs in their classrooms. One of Steve’s greatest strengths is his ability to connect with students on a personal level. Steve creates a welcoming and inclusive classroom environment that encourages open dialogue, critical thinking, and collaboration. Beyond his impact on individual students, Steve also contributes significantly to the broader CTE community.”

Career and Technical Education (CTE) New Teacher of the Year

Josh Murchie – Region Two School of Applied Technology

Josh Murchie of Linneus, who teaches Auto Collision at Region Two School of Applied Technology in Houlton, was named CTE New Teacher of the Year. He has taught at the Houlton CTE for 5 years.

“Josh Murchie began his career as a CTE student, graduated and worked in his trained field prior to returning to his original CTE center as a staff member,” said Dave Keaton, Executive Director of the Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE). “He inherited the Auto Collision program from his own high school CTE instructor, and has preserved best practices while incorporating new and exciting opportunities for students. Josh’s leadership skills and dedication to the field of career and technical education is core to who he is. This year Josh and his co­advisor took 23 students to the SkillsUSA Maine State Championships where several gold and silver medals were earned. Amongst the medalists were two golds and a silver belonging to his auto collision students, further demonstrating the relevance and rigor of his curriculum.”

These awards are administered through Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) and Maine Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE-ME). Each recipient will go on to regional level for a chance to progress to the national level through the national Association of Career and Technical Education (ACTE). Find descriptions of these awards on ACTE’s website.