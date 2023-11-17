Championing the Fight Against Cervical Cancer: Meet Tiyana Daka Gize, An Inspiring Zambian Midwife!

On this momentous November 17th, CIDRZ proudly joins the global effort to eradicate Cervical Cancer. Teaming up with the Ministry of Health, we are committed to sensitising and educating communities.

Today, we celebrate 50-year-old Tiyana Daka Gize, a registered midwife at Kanyama Level 1 Hospital in Lusaka and one of the dedicated health workers championing this crucial cause. Tiyana is not just an ordinary midwife. She is a beacon of hope, a guiding light for the women in her community.

Her gentle hands and compassionate heart have welcomed countless babies, but Tiyana’s mission has since been extended beyond the birthing room. She is determined to champion a cause close to her heart – the fight against cervical cancer.

In 2016, Tiyana said her dream became a reality when she was selected for training in Cervical Cancer Screening conducted by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) in partnership with the Zambian Ministry of Health. She narrated that this comprehensive training equipped her with knowledge about early detection, screening methods such as Pap smears and HPV testing, and the necessary follow-up procedures and treatments for women diagnosed with cervical abnormalities.

“In that very year, I found myself embraced by the Cervical Cancer Screening Department, assuming a vital role in the detection, prevention, and management of cervical cancer,” She explains.

Her journey reiterates a commitment to public health, contributing substantially to the collective effort to alleviate the burden of this formidable disease. Tiyana shares that she has been very key in organising on the spot health meetings with distinguished doctors and healthcare experts to educate women about the potential risks linked to cervical cancer at her health facility. She passionately emphasises the vital role of regular screenings and vaccinations, stressing that prevention is the cornerstone in the battle against this insidious disease.

Her efforts did not go unnoticed, and in 2018, for the second time, CIDRZ recognised her exceptional contribution by selecting her to train as a trainer of trainers in cervical cancer awareness and prevention.

“The training was designed to empower participants with profound insights into cervical cancer, its prevention, and the essential skills required to convey this knowledge to others properly,” She recalls.

Tiyana adds that she embraced the opportunity with open arms, immersing herself in the curriculum to become the best trainer, knowing that the lives of countless women depended on the knowledge she would impart.

In 2019, Tiyana attended another training conducted by CIDRZ on GeneXpert technology and Xpert-TV assay.

She explains that the healthcare field is ever evolving, and the short trainings helps to stay updated with the latest research and advancements.

Tiyana expressed her gratitude to CIDRZ for the trainings, which she says have helped her become proficient in Cervical Cancer Screening.

She also observes that there is more that needs to be done when it comes to Cervical Cancer awareness, adding that lack of knowledge about the importance of regular screenings, and misinformation makes it harder for healthcare workers to help the women they are supposed to serve.

“I do my best to provide information about cervical cancer, encouraging women to take charge of their health. My warm, approachable demeanour makes it easy for the women to open up about their concerns and fears. I also offer emotional support and reassurance, empowering them to undergo screenings without hesitation,” she says.

She adds that the knowledge and skills provided by CIDRZ have helped to transform the lives of many women, creating a ripple effect that extended beyond the borders of her community.

Tiyana appreciates the CIDRZ’s Cervical Cancer team for their dedication to fighting cancer and ensuring that healthcare workers are regularly trained to stay up to date with new trends, empowering them to champion the fight against cervical cancer.