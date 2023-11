Next-Gen Microbiome & Probiotics Conference in San Diego: Unveiling Innovative Research

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarketsandMarkets is proud to announce the highly anticipated 6th Annual Next-Gen Microbiome and Probiotics Conference , scheduled to take place on February 8th and 9th, 2024, at the prestigious DoubleTree by Hilton in San Diego - Mission Valley. This event promises to be an invaluable platform for industry leaders, researchers, and experts to exchange knowledge and insights, shaping the future of microbiomes and probiotics.This conference will showcase a stellar lineup of C-level speakers and advisors, presenting groundbreaking research and discussions on a wide range of critical topics, including: Unveiling Tomorrow's Health with New Microbiome Findings Revolutionizing Wellness – Exploring the Future of Microbiome and Probiotics Cultivating Wellness: Pioneering the Future of Microbiome and Probiotics Shaping Health with Next-Generation Probiotics Navigating Future Pathways for Skin MicrobiomeDistinguished Speakers and Advisors Include:Advisory:1. Julius Goepp, Founder, CEO, Scaled Microbiomics2. Maya Ivanjesku, Chief Scientific Officer, Dakota Biotech3. Arun Bhunia, Professor of Food Microbiology, Purdue UniversitySpeakers:1. Emily Stein, CEO, Primal Health Inc.2. Arun Bhunia, Professor of Food Microbiology, Purdue University3. Nur Hasan, Chief Executive Officer, EzBiome Inc4. Vandana Sharma, Principal Nutrition Scientist, Pharmavite5. Miguel Freitas, Vice President - Scientific Affairs, Danone6. Larry Weiss, CEO and Founder, Symbiome7. Lada Rasochova, CEO, Dermala8. Skyler Stein, President, Gladskin9. Peter Karp, Technical Director, SRI InternationalThese thought leaders and innovators will provide unique insights into the future of microbiome and probiotics, offering a glimpse into the potential of these fields to revolutionize health and wellness.The 6th Annual Next-Gen Microbiome and Probiotics Conference is part of the larger ImmunoBio Series 2024 - West Coast Edition. This prestigious event will also feature two co-located conferences: the 9th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference - West Coast Edition and the MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference - West Coast Edition. Together, these events form a comprehensive platform for the latest developments in immunology, biomarkers, diagnostics, and immuno-oncology.The conference offers excellent networking opportunities, interactive panel discussions, and in-depth workshops, making it a must-attend event for industry professionals, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees. Don't miss this chance to stay at the forefront of microbiome and probiotics research and innovation.For more information and to register for the 6th Annual Next-Gen Microbiome and Probiotics Conference, please visit our website. Click here About MarketsandMarketsTM ConferencesOne of the world's top companies for B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events is MarketsandMarketsTM Conferences. Our events give business executives, decision-makers, and subject-matter experts a forum for networking, knowledge exchange, and discussion of the most recent advancements in their specialised industries. We provide coverage for many different areas, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, information technology, and many more. Excellent delegates from all over the world, such as Fortune 500 firms, SMEs, startups, and others, regularly attend our events.We bring together top experts from academia, business, and government at our conferences to share knowledge and best practices, talk about opportunities and problems, and examine new trends and technology. Our conferences are geared towards offering high-quality and informative content.We at MarketsandMarkets Conferences are dedicated to giving our attendees the most beneficial and educational experience we can. We are committed to providing events that beyond the expectations of our participants and work hard to foster an environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and thought leadership. Discover the most recent trends, innovations, and best practices in your sector by attending our upcoming conference.To find out more, visit www.events.marketsandmarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.Contact:Ms. Nayantara PatilMarketsandMarkets™ ConferencesTower B5, Office 101,Magarpatta SEZ Hadapsar,Pune - 411013,India: +91 20 48598285Email: events@marketsandmarkets.com