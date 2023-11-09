MarketsandMarkets Presents the ImmunoBio Series 2024 - West Coast Edition in San Diego
Referral Discounts: Save 25% by Bringing a Colleague to ImmunoBio Series 2024 - West Coast Edition in San Diego!SAN DIEGO, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is proud to announce the forthcoming ImmunoBio Series 2024 - West Coast Edition, scheduled to take place on the 8th and 9th of February 2024. This prestigious event will be hosted at the exquisite DoubleTree by Hilton, San Diego Mission Valley.
The ImmunoBio Series 2024 - West Coast Edition is a unique gathering that encompasses three co-located conferences, each dedicated to cutting-edge topics in the field of biotechnology and life sciences. This series includes:
1. The 9th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference - West Coast Edition
2. The 6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Microbiome and Probiotics Conference
3. MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference - West Coast Edition
These conferences bring together experts, thought leaders, and innovators from various sectors of the life sciences industry, creating a dynamic platform for networking and knowledge exchange. The ImmunoBio Series 2024 - West Coast Edition will serve as a forum for discussing the latest trends, breakthroughs, and advancements in the biotechnology and immuno-oncology fields.
Attendees of the ImmunoBio Series can look forward to:
• Engaging in discussions on biomarkers and companion diagnostics
• Exploring the potential of the microbiome and probiotics in healthcare
• Gaining insights into the future of immuno-oncology research
• Networking with industry leaders, academics, and peers
• Participating in interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions
MarketsandMarkets is committed to providing an exceptional and informative experience to all participants, ensuring that the ImmunoBio Series 2024 - West Coast Edition remains a premier event for the biotechnology and life sciences community.
Referral Discounts are now open!
To encourage attendees to refer colleagues, we are offering a 25% discount for each new registration they bring in. For more information on referral discounts, registration details, and the latest updates on the ImmunoBio Series 2024 - West Coast Edition, you can write us at events@marketsandmarkets.com.
About MarketsandMarketsTM Conferences
One of the world's top companies for B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events is MarketsandMarketsTM Conferences. Our events give business executives, decision-makers, and subject-matter experts a forum for networking, knowledge exchange, and discussion of the most recent advancements in their specialised industries. We provide coverage for many different areas, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, information technology, and many more. Excellent delegates from all over the world, such as Fortune 500 firms, SMEs, startups, and others, regularly attend our events.
We bring together top experts from academia, business, and government at our conferences to share knowledge and best practices, talk about opportunities and problems, and examine new trends and technology. Our conferences are geared towards offering high-quality and informative content.
We at MarketsandMarkets Conferences are dedicated to giving our attendees the most beneficial and educational experience we can. We are committed to providing events that beyond the expectations of our participants and work hard to foster an environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and thought leadership. Discover the most recent trends, innovations, and best practices in your sector by attending our upcoming conference.
Contact:
Ms. Nayantara Patil
MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences
Tower B5, Office 101,
Magarpatta SEZ Hadapsar,
Pune - 411013,
India: +91 20 48598285
Email: nayantara.patil@marketsandmarkets.com
Nayantara Patil
MarketsandMarkets
+91 70305 60809
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other