Mainsaver Software Announces CMMS Customer Training Event
Get comprehensive computerized maintenance management software training at Mainsaver’s workshop March 5-7, 2024, in San Diego, California
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainsaver Software, a leading provider of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) solutions, is pleased to announce an upcoming Customer Training Session scheduled for March 5-7, 2024. This three-day event will empower Mainsaver CMMS users with the skills and knowledge they need to optimize their maintenance and asset management operations.
— Ryan McCartin, Maintenance Coordination Assistant, Redding Electric Utility
The CMMS training session will take place at the Liberty Station Conference Center in San Diego, California, offering attendees a hands-on learning experience and the opportunity to network with fellow Mainsaver users and industry professionals. The program is tailored to cater to both novice and experienced users, ensuring that every participant can enhance their proficiency with the software.
Key Highlights of the Mainsaver CMMS Customer Training:
Comprehensive CMMS Training: Attendees will receive in-depth training on how to maximize the functionality of Mainsaver Core to streamline maintenance processes, improve equipment reliability, and increase operational efficiency.
Interactive Workshops: The event will feature interactive workshops where users can practice what they've learned, making the training highly practical and relevant to their specific needs.
Expert Instructors: Mainsaver Software’s team of experts and trainers will lead the sessions, offering valuable insights, tips, and best practices.
Networking Opportunities: Participants will have the chance to connect with other Mainsaver CMMS users, sharing experiences and fostering professional relationships.
One-on-One Sessions: Each attendee will have the opportunity for a 30-minute dedicated one-on-one session with a CMMS expert, providing personalized guidance and support.
Exclusive Mainsaver Core Software: Every student will have use of their own Microsoft Windows PC pre-loaded with Mainsaver Core, which they get to keep at the end of the class.
All-Inclusive Pricing: The cost for this training session is $1,995 per student, which includes a laptop, a copy of Mainsaver Core software, and a mouse.
"I attended Mainsaver's training in August 2023, and it was a game-changer for our maintenance team,” said Ryan McCartin, Maintenance Coordination Assistant at Redding Electric Utility in Redding, California. “The hands-on approach and the expert guidance were invaluable. I walked away with the skills and confidence to improve our maintenance operations. I highly recommend it to any Mainsaver CMMS user."
Dave Shlager, CEO of Mainsaver CMMS, expressed his excitement about the upcoming training session: "We are delighted to offer our customers this opportunity to enhance their skills and make the most of Mainsaver CMMS. Our team is committed to providing the best training experience, ensuring that our users can achieve their maintenance and asset management goals."
For more information about the Mainsaver CMMS Customer Training Session, please visit https://www.mainsaver.com/mainsaver-cmms-training-march-2024/. Class size is limited to 24 students. A credit card or purchase order is required to reserve your spot.
About Mainsaver CMMS:
Streamline maintenance management, improve productivity, and reduce downtime with Mainsaver, the enterprise asset management (EAM) and computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) provider with a 40-year track record on the plant floor. Founded in 1983, Mainsaver delivers trustworthy maintenance management solutions for the most strenuous environments from critical infrastructure to medical technology. Headquartered in San Diego, Mainsaver serves a global market directly and through a network of channel partners.
Suzanne Balter
Mainsaver Software
media@mainsaver.com
