Nine Wind and Solar Power Plants Implement Mainsaver CMMS

Otter Tail Power Builds on Success with Mainsaver to Improve Maintenance Management at Renewable Energy Division

This partnership is a prime example of the larger power generation industry, where many power producers and utilities rely on Mainsaver to optimize their asset management processes.”
— Dave Shlager, CEO, Mainsaver Software
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainsaver Software is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to enhancing maintenance management in the power generation industry. Otter Tail Power Company (OTPC), a long-standing Mainsaver customer, has recently completed the seamless implementation of a new maintenance management system at their Renewable Energy Division. This innovative system now manages and oversees nine renewable energy sites, encompassing both wind and solar power generation, strategically located across Minnesota and North Dakota.

For Otter Tail Power Company, a trusted customer that has been utilizing Mainsaver at two traditional fossil fuel power generation sites in South and North Dakota, this expansion into the Renewable Energy Division is a testament to the success of the Mainsaver Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS). This strategic move highlights the trust placed in Mainsaver as they broaden the scope of their asset management capabilities.

The newly implemented system is set to improve preventive and corrective maintenance programs for all of Otter Tail Power Company's wind turbines and solar arrays. By leveraging Mainsaver's CMMS, OTPC aims to streamline maintenance management, improve productivity, and reduce downtime, all while fostering a sustainable approach to energy generation.

Dave Shlager, CEO of Mainsaver Software, expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion, stating, "Otter Tail Power Company's commitment to using Mainsaver's CMMS for their Renewable Energy Division exemplifies our dedication to providing reliable maintenance management solutions. It's an honor to support Otter Tail as they embark on this significant journey. This partnership is a prime example of the larger power generation industry, where many power producers and utilities rely on Mainsaver to optimize their asset management processes."

To learn more about Mainsaver’s powerful maintenance management tools for utilities and power plants visit https://www.mainsaver.com/power-generation/. On-premise and cloud-based solutions are available, with pricing as low as $49 per user per month.

About Otter Tail Power Company

Otter Tail Power Company is an investor-owned electric utility that serves a 50,000-square-mile territory in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota. It was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The company provides electricity and energy services to more than a quarter million people in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

About Mainsaver

Streamline maintenance management, improve productivity, and reduce downtime with Mainsaver, the enterprise asset management (EAM) and computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) provider with a 40-year track record on the plant floor. Founded in 1983, Mainsaver delivers trustworthy maintenance management solutions for the most strenuous environments from critical infrastructure to medical technology. Headquartered in San Diego, Mainsaver serves a global market directly and through a network of channel partners.

