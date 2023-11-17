CRA Study: Security Teams More Aggressive In Fight Against Ransomware, Resist Payments
Organizations are stepping up their fight against ransomware and are increasingly resisting pressure to pay ransom demands.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations have embarked on a more aggressive effort to combat ransomware, doubling down on a variety of continuous monitoring tools, incident response playbooks, backups and user education. More of them are also taking a tougher line when it comes to meeting ransom demands, according to 218 security and IT leaders and executives, practitioners, administrators, and compliance professionals surveyed by CyberRisk Alliance last month.
“[We implement] incident response training of the key players involved, continuous monitoring of the entire network along with dedicated user security training designed to establish a viable security culture,” one respondent said of his organization’s efforts. Said another: “[We have a] multi-pronged approach with outsourced MDR being the first point of contact. Annual reviews and hardening [are] implemented.”
Among the key findings:
• Organizations resist ransom demands: One in five experienced a ransomware attack in the last 24 months, but all ransom demands were refused.
• High confidence in ransomware defenses: Recommended security measures, like conducting routine backups and aggregating log activity, have boosted confidence in ransomware defenses.
• Added support from cyber insurance and business leadership: Cyber insurance policies and support from business leadership give security teams more leverage to combat ransomware demands.
• The double-edged sword of AI: AI is poised to disrupt the ransomware scene, giving attackers more ammunition while providing organizations a path to stronger defense.
