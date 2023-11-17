Global Gaming Data Brings On Lee Eckley To Handle Canadian Sports And Lottery Data Licensing
Lee Eckley will head up the companies sports data and lottery data licensing efforts to digital media groups across Canada.
Lee Eckley's proven track record and experience working with Canadian digital media groups makes him an outstanding addition to our team at Global Gaming Data.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gaming Data, an emerging technology company focused on licensing sports and lottery data to digital publishers, is pleased to announce the hiring of Lee Eckley as the head of Canadian data licensing.
"Lee has a distinguished professional background working with Canadian media companies, notably in radio. His prior experience licensing content to digital media groups in Canada will accelerate Global Gaming Data's opportunities in Canadian markets. Operating in a highly fragmented technology vertical, intersecting publishing, digital ticketing, sweepstakes, and enhanced API capabilities into our SASS offerings, we feel Lee is a perfect fit to help our business grow in Canada." said Mark Gustavson, Managing Partner of Global Gaming Data.
Global Gaming Data is a leading technology company in the areas of sports data licensing with low cost turnkey sports data solutions for digital publishers. Sports data feeds available include NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, MLS, NCAA and sports from all around the world including hundreds of soccer leagues in over 20 countries. Global Gaming Data offers digital publishers live in game scoring, odds, standings, schedules, box scores, injury reports and more. For Canadian markets sports data feeds covering the CFL, as well as all major hockey leagues across Canada are also available. More information is available at SportsDataLive.com.
Global Gaming Data also offers digital publishers lottery results data feeds covering over 800 lottery games in over 40 countries in real time. In addition to current lottery results they provide previous number look ups, jackpot analysis, payout analysis, jackpot amounts, next draw dates, and more. For Canadian markets Global Gaming Data offers data in English and French, and supports the coverage of all Canadian lottery games in real time. More information is available at LotteryDataLive.com.
Global Gaming Data makes their sports and lottery data feeds available in convenient API configurations, in customizable XML data feeds, and in turnkey customizable html widgets. Global Gaming Data products are available in English and most other languages and are available to online newspapers, online news sites, online gaming operators, portals, search engines, app developers, web and mobile publishers and others in the digital market.
Canadian digital media groups interested in learning more about licensing sports data or lottery data feeds from Global Gaming Data can contact Lee Eckley at Lee.Eckely@GlobalGamingData.com .
About Global Gaming Data, LLC:
Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData.com
