2023 Vega Digital Awards: Season 2 Winners Announced – Official Full List Revealed

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vega Digital Awards has wrapped up its second season of competition in 2023 and has announced its full list of winners, recognizing digital media excellence worldwide. The competition received over 1,000 submissions from 24 different countries, spanning a diverse array of categories. This remarkable response underscores the awards' enduring reputation for honoring excellence over the years.

The Vega Digital Awards, hosted and organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), celebrates digital content creators who push boundaries in an ever-evolving digital landscape, pioneering new frontiers of creativity and innovation.

"The caliber of competition witnessed in this year's Vega Awards is genuinely awe-inspiring. The submissions we have received represent the pinnacle of excellence within the digital media industry," remarked Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson for IAA. "We extend our sincere congratulations to the winners for their outstanding accomplishments."

IAA upholds impartiality through the implementation of a jury system composed of industry professionals renowned for their excellence. This, coupled with stringent assessment criteria, ensures that victory is rightfully bestowed upon those who truly deserve it.



Grand Jury Panel

A panel of seasoned professionals has been selected to serve as jurors for the evaluation of this season's submitted entries. These individuals are esteemed leaders in their respective fields and represent prominent digital enterprises, such as Managing Partner at Driving Growth - Robert Mitchell, Associate Creative Director of ANOMALY - Joaquin Lynch Garay, Chief Creative Officer / Founder of Birger Linke Design - Birger Linke, Founder of AdvAge Advertising & NFT Cube Agency - Maria Afroditi Patsi, Creative at Mother New York - Kushal Birari, CEO of design with FRANK - Chloe Fan, Creative at Snap Inc. - Yeon Sang Yoon, Chairman at Asia MarTech Society - Ken Ip, Creative Producer at Mondlicht Studios - Zhanna, Chief Experience Officer at Key Medium - Ali Jaffar, and many more.

Entries underwent rigorous evaluation in accordance with industry standards to ensure equitable assessments. Additionally, the use of blind judging played a pivotal role in upholding impartiality, as each entry was appraised solely on its individual merits, free from any comparisons with others, to ultimately select the most outstanding Vega Awards Winners.

Participation of International Brands

Thanks to IAA’s global presence, the Vega Digital Awards received entries from distinguished organizations worldwide. Several of these submissions were made directly by the companies themselves, such as Ragdoll Entertainment AS, IZEA, Revenant, Moving Bits, Leo Burnett Malaysia, Zeta Global, UFC, NORC at the University of Chicago, BetterVet, Miami Ad School, Work & Co, CBRE, Maverick Media, and Abiomed INC.

On the other hand, there were also submissions made by entrants who produced works for famous companies, such as Funcom, CoorsTek, NCCER, Select Blinds, First Horizon Bank, Steve Harvey's L'Evate You, KFC, Riot Games, The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia), Novo Nordisk, Inc., T-Mobile, Prudential PLC, Hilton, Pokémon, Saudi Ministry of Culture, Warner Brothers, Starbucks | OMD, and Roca Group.

"We take great pride in our role as a platform to honor these digital talents who continually drive innovation in the digital realm," Thomas said. "As the industry continues to evolve, we eagerly anticipate the breakthroughs it will unveil in the years to come."

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.