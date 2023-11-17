National Career and Productivity Fair 2023 helps fill over 20,000 job vacancies in Cambodia

The ILO showcased its work in Cambodia ranging from employability and skills development, decent employment for youth, and entrepreneurship development. © ILO

PHNOM PENH (ILO News) – The National Employment Agency (NEA) of the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training (MLVT) and partners organized the National Career and Productivity Fair 2023 in Cambodia from 10 to 11 November with the support of the ILO.

As the largest career fair in the country, the event showcased over 20,000 open vacancies to connect job seekers with labour market opportunities, with the aim of promoting productivity and decent work for all, in alignment with the country's economic growth trends and emerging skills demands.

In addition, the fair featured entrepreneurship and productivity awareness-raising workshops to encourage the sharing of knowledge and good practices among national and international experts in the field.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the National Employment Agency of Cambodia to promote decent work and productive employment through the provision of technical support and the organization of events and initiatives designed to foster the inclusion of vulnerable groups in the Cambodian labour market,” said Oktavianto Pasaribu, Officer-in-charge/Deputy Director, ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

“In the context of Cambodia's current economic growth trends, the National Career and Productivity Fair 2023 serves as a critical platform to bridge the gap between the skills that job seekers possess and labour market demands by providing them with access to information and guidance on emerging skills and relevant training programmes,” he added.

The ILO contributed to the event by leveraging its extensive expertise in this field and facilitating the sharing of knowledge and good practices among countries facing similar labour market challenges.

Furthermore, it consolidated efforts and resources from three projects in this domain: Decent Employment for Youth in Cambodia project funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Promoting the Global Development Initiative with a Focus on South-South Cooperation in Employment in ASEAN project, and ILO/China Partnership Programme on Strengthening Skills Development in Cambodia, Lao People's Democratic Republic and Myanmar through South-South and Triangular cooperation funded by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the People's Republic of China.