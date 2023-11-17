OFP Releases Exclusive 25% Black Friday Promotion and Trading Account Bundles
OFP Funding unveils a limited-time Black Friday offer, an exclusive 25% discount on selected account bundles with payouts ranging from 26% to 80%.
We are committed to empowering traders with the tools they need to thrive. Our Black Friday promotion is a testament to that commitment, with exclusive bundles that cater to diverse trading needs”LONDON, REINO UNIDO, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP Funding, a leading name in the prop firm industry, is thrilled to announce an exclusive Black Friday promotion that will empower traders with unprecedented profit opportunities. From November 20th to November 24th at midnight London time, customers will have the chance to elevate their trading experience with a remarkable 25% off on selected account bundles.
The two bundles of the Black Friday Promo, tailored to different trader goals and necessities, are available in the payout model of choice, ranging from 26% to 80%. The 60% and 80% instant funding trading accounts are a recent release by the prop firm, which is the only one in the market which offers traders the opportunity to start within 24 hours, without any challenges, verification processes or profit targets, with such a high payout rate. The offers are as follows:
Bundle 1: 10k Account + 25k Account
Gain access to a combined trading power of 35,000 in the currency of your choice
Leverage the market with a diverse range of assets
Unleash your potential with advanced trading tools
Bundle 2: 50k Account + 100k Account (Get a 10k Account Free)
Supercharge your trading with 150,000 in combined account value in the currency of your choice (USD, GBP, EUR)
Receive a complimentary FREE 10k Account for even more flexibility
Dive into the world of high-stakes trading with confidence
Seize this Limited-Time Opportunity
This limited-time offer is tailored for those who seek to amplify their capabilities in the financial markets. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting, these bundles are designed to provide you with the edge you need for success, reaffirming the UK-based prop firm's commitment to making instant funding accessible for everyone.
"At OFP Funding, we are committed to empowering traders with the tools they need to thrive in the ever-evolving financial landscape. Our Black Friday promotion is a testament to that commitment, offering exclusive bundles that cater to diverse trading needs," says Ruggero Catalano, Co-Founder and CEO at OFP Funding.
The Black Friday Promotion is not the only launch OFP has made recently in order to empower traders in their profits. In October, the prop firm released a completely new Dashboard, with fixed bugs, real time profits, live updates and lower latency times, together with a new interface to make trading more intuitive and simple for its customers. In its partnership with OverviewFX, OFP also offers a range of exclusive Dashboard tools: live market updates, trading tools, economic calendar and much more.
The company also has an exclusive Affiliate Program with two revenue models to choose from; and a Mental Coach Program that aims to improve traders' management of emotions, available in English and Italian.
The Black Friday promotion is a testament to OFP Funding's dedication to providing value to its community of traders, not only as a platform, but as an ally in their trading journey. To take advantage of this exclusive offer, visit OFP Funding's website between November 20th and November 24th, and unlock a new level of trading possibilities.
About OFP Funding
Established in the UK in 2021, OFP Funding stands out as a leading proprietary trading firm renowned for its state-of-the-art technology, streamlined processes without challenges or verification hurdles, and a supportive trading community of 10,000+ traders. Committed to fostering talent, OFP Funding equips traders with the necessary resources to commence trading within 24 hours, offering a risk-free opportunity with a potential capital of up to £5 million. By empowering individuals to pursue their financial objectives in the dynamic realm of trading, OFP Funding has solidified its reputation as a trustworthy partner for traders across the globe.
