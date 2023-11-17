DJ/Producer J.PERIOD, Presents Spicy New Single “Hot Sauce" feat. Andra Day & Aloe Blacc -Available 11/17

Hot Sauce Cover

Acclaimed Musical Storyteller and Mixtape Master J.PERIOD Releases “Hot Sauce” as Prelude to Highly-Anticipated "Story to Tell" (Chapter 2) Coming February 2024

‘Hot Sauce’ is a testament to collaboration and the unexpected magic that can unfold from putting unique artists in a room together to create around an idea, or story. ” — J.PERIOD

NYC, NY, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ/Producer and groundbreaking musical storyteller J.PERIOD is back with a sizzling new song collaboration with Oscar-nominated Andra Day and Grammy-nominated Aloe Blacc, entitled “Hot Sauce,” the first single from J.PERIOD’s highly-anticipated new album, Story to Tell (Chapter Two) (available February 2024). Listen to “Hot Sauce” on all streaming platforms now: https://jperiod.lnk.to/Hot_Sauce

Story To Tell (Chapter Two) follows the critically-acclaimed Story To Tell (Chapter One), which Rolling Stone called “one of the most ambitious rap projects of the year” and landed J.PERIOD on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Story To Tell (Chapter Two) kicks off with the spicy, funk-filled “Hot Sauce” featuring a sultry blend of soulful performances from Andra Day & Aloe Blacc, and production from J.PERIOD, Rance Dopson (1500 or Nothin), Jairus “J.Mo” Mozee & DJ Khalil.

“Hot Sauce” drops November 17 with a unique side-offering: an actual hot sauce! Collaborating with award-winning DJ Skratch Bastid (whose “Bastid’s BBQ” event series boasts its own hot sauce), J.PERIOD is releasing a Limited Edition hot sauce to accompany the song’s release, and partnering with renowned Chef Nikki Steward for a series of listening/tasting events themed around the spicy new single. The first was an unforgettable night at Oswalds Mill Audio Showroom in Brooklyn on Nov. 13, where Story To Tell (Chapter Two) premiered for a room full of artists and journalists–on vinyl–on one of the world’s foremost sound systems, designed by acoustic engineer and Oswalds Mill Audio speaker creator, Jonathan Weiss.

“‘Hot Sauce’ is a testament to collaboration and the unexpected magic that can unfold from putting unique artists in a room together to create around an idea, or a story. It’s an incredibly fun record, with an all-star lineup of vocalists and musicians, and I’m excited for the world to hear!” J.PERIOD

“Hot Sauce” arrives on the heels of an historic Hip Hop 50th Anniversary year for J.PERIOD, which featured landmark performances and collaborations with Nas, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Eve, Dave Chappelle, and Hip Hop architect Grandmaster Flash at venues including Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Blue Note Jazz Festival, Smithsonian NMAAHC and The Roots Picnic.

Produced by J.PERIOD (alongside a GRAMMY-winning team of artists), Story To Tell (Chapter Two) envisions a vibrant world of connections - between artists, songs, stories, genres, cultures, and generations - a collaborative endeavor that blurs the lines between song and story; between Hip Hop, R&B, Soul, Jazz and Reggae; between rising stars and music legends; between live musicians and beat machines. Featuring artwork from famed illustrator Dan Lish, Story To Tell (Chapter Two) is a new kind of musical storybook, brimming with positive energy, unexpected musical combinations, and timely themes of love and connectedness amidst the divisiveness of the current political moment. It’s a love story dedicated to Hip Hop, to Soul music, to the sacred bonds that connect us, and to storytelling itself.

J.PERIOD’s new single “Hot Sauce” is available November 17, 2023.

J.PERIOD Presents Story To Tell (Chapter Two) is available in February 2024.

Hot Sauce Trailer