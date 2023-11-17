The Swing Tones Return with their Rat Pack Holiday Tribute at The Write-Off Room in Studio City

Rat Pack takes the stage with holiday classics and popular tunes honoring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Stu James tributing Sammy Davis Jr. in The Swing Tones presents the Rat Pack Holiday Tribute Aaron Jacobs tributes Dean Martin in The Swing Tones presents The Rat Pack Holiday Tribute

For the 5th year, The Swing Tones bring their vocal jazz big band to the great tunes of Dino, Frank & Sammy in their Rat Pack Holiday Tribute.

STUDIO CITY, CA, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 5th year, the Swing Tones match their vocal jazz fusion big band sound to the great tunes performed by Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis, Jr. in their Rat Pack Holiday Tribute Show. This show is an excellent addition to the season, the tribute brings to life class holiday favorites such as “White Christmas” and “Santa Baby,” along with the iconic melodies like “I Love Paris,” “Fly Me To The Moon,” “Bojangles” and more.

With so many events lined up for the winter season, the Rat Pack Tribute will give attendees an unforgettable evening filled with the energy of swing and the nostalgic charm of an era that defined American culture. From the moment The Swing Tones strike their first chord, the audience will be transported on a musical journey that captures the essence of the Jazz Age.

“It certainly is one thing to tribute the Rat Pack,” said Aaron Jacobs, executive producer and lead vocalist. “Their timeless songs, jokes and camaraderie that endeared them to the world plus our vocal harmonic additions is guaranteed to send our audience over the top!”

The Swing Tones, a part of Aaron Jacobs Productions, are a musical powerhouse, celebrated for their authentic interpretations of classics from the 1920s and 1930s. With their toe-tapping rhythms, infections melodies and a brass section that packs a punch, the band has garnered a dedicated following of music enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

The Rat Pack:

Aaron Jacobs

Erin Ben-Moche

Tiah Gina

Stu James

Tod Macofsky

Pianist and Music Director: James Morgan

Bassist: Susan Quam

Drummer: Satoshi Kirisawa

Saxophone/Clarinet: Alex Johnson

Trumpet: Didier Reyes

Trombone: Ken Eernisse

MORE ABOUT THE SWING TONES: The Swing Tones are part of Aaron Jacobs Productions. They debuted at Summer Swing Nights in 2018 with a mission to preserve the legacies of big band and swing music while contemporizing the experience with some modern twists. The Swing Tones’ vocal harmonic sounds include The Andrews Sisters, The Manhattan Transfer and Postmodern Jukebox with some “swingified” twists.

