Swing Tones Rat Pack Holiday Tribute: A Swinging Jazz Celebration of Classic Holiday Hits

The Swing Tones return Rat Pack Holiday Tribute @ The Write Off Room Aaron Jacobs leads The Rat Pack Holiday Tribute Broadway Star Stu James tributes The Rat Pack in this Holiday Tribute

Experience The Swing Tones' jazz fusion bringing Rat Pack holiday classics to life, dazzling harmonies, swinging rhythms, & guests Stu James & Patrick Barnitt!

It’s one thing to tribute the Rat Pack,” said Aaron Jacobs, “but we add our vocal jazz harmonies to their timeless songs, jokes, and camaraderie, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience!"” — Aaron Jacobs

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 6th year, the Swing Tones match their vocal jazz fusion big band sound to the great tunes performed by Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis, Jr. in their Rat Pack Holiday Tribute Show. An excellent addition to the season, the tribute brings to life class holiday favorites such as “White Christmas” and “Santa Baby,” along with the iconic melodies like “I Love Paris,” “Fly Me To The Moon,” “Bojangles” and more.

Joining the cast this year is Broadway Star (Rent, Color Purple) Stu James and celebrated SoCal singer Patrick Barnitt.

With so many events lined up for the winter season, the Rat Pack Tribute will give attendees an unforgettable evening filled with the energy of swing and the nostalgic charm of an era that defined American culture. From the moment The Swing Tones strike their first chord, the audience will be transported on a musical journey that captures the essence of the Jazz Age.

The Swing Tones, a part of Aaron Jacobs Productions, are a musical powerhouse, celebrated for their authentic interpretations of classics from the 1920s and 1930s. With their toe-tapping rhythms, infections melodies and a brass section that packs a punch, the band has garnered a dedicated following of music enthusiasts and history buffs alike.



The Rat Pack:

Aaron Jacobs

Adrian Mustain

Tiah Gina

Joshua Flancer

Special Guests:

Stu James & Patrick Barnitt

Pianist and Music Director: James Morgan

Bassist: Susan Quam

Drummer: Satoshi Kirisawa

Saxophone/Clarinet: Michael Czaja

Trumpet: Didier Reyes

Trombone: Ken Eernisse

MORE ABOUT THE SWING TONES: The Swing Tones are part of Aaron Jacobs Productions. They debuted at Summer Swing Nights in 2018 with a mission to preserve the legacies of big band and swing music while contemporizing the experience with some modern twists. The Swing Tones’ vocal harmonic sounds include The Andrews Sisters, The Manhattan Transfer and Postmodern Jukebox with some “swingified” twists.

THE WRITE-OFF ROOM is a spectacular music venue located at 11502 Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, the site of the first nightclub in the San Fernando Valley. With the same intimate, friendly atmosphere as its original location in Woodland Hills, the venue features world renowned musicians and a great sound system. Offering a wide range of musical genres, including big band, top talent Comedy Nights, rock, pop, jazz, blues, salsa and disco, The Write-off Room is a must-visit destination for any music fan looking for a great night out in Studio City. The bar serves a variety of beer, wine, and crafted cocktails. A & P Valet is also at your service. The Write-off Room was created for musicians by a musician and you never know who might walk through the door.

