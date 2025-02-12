The Main Kitchen Supper Club presents Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones New Orleans Mardi Gras Party

The Swing Tones Mardi Gras Singers Couple Dancing enjoying Summer Swing Nights Our horn section on the main stage.

Parade down to Bourbon Street; Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones bring their Big Brass Sound, a Mardi Gras at Main Kitchen, w/the golden jazz sounds of New Orleans

Celebrating Mardi Gras; unique vocal jazz sounds with big brass New Orleans vibes that’ll get folks moving & grooving in this unique nod to the birthplace of jazz!” — Aaron Jacobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to parade down to Bourbon Street when Aaron Jacobs and The Swing Tones bring their Big Brass Sound for a smack-down-Mardi-Gras-supper-club-party, highlighting the golden jazz sounds of New Orleans. Co-hosted by Main Kitchen Bar & Grill in Canoga Park, this diverse culinary arts matched with The Swing Tones high end entertainment will launch their customers down the Bourbon Street Parade as we Bring In the Saints for a celebratory mood to remember.

Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones

New Orleans Mardi Gras Party

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Seating: 6:30PM

Showtime: 7:00PM

Venue: Main Kitchen Café – Canoga Park

8901 De Soto Ave

Canoga Park, CA 91304

“This particular set is so festive and vibrant,” exclaimed Aaron Jacobs, Executive Producer & Lead Vocalist. “Celebrating the birthplace of modern jazz while taking our unique vocal jazz sounds and transforming into that big brass New Orleans vibe that gets the whole audience moving and grooving. From Louis Armstrong to Billie Holiday, Ain’t Misbehavin’ to When the Saints, folks will be dancing down the aisles in this unique nod to the birth place of Jazz & Swing!”

The Swing Tones are a musical powerhouse, celebrated for their authentic interpretations of classics from the 1920s and 1930s to modern “swingafied” tunes. This special performance will feature:

Band Members Names:

Vocalists: Aaron Jacobs, Tiah Gina,

Joshua Flancer and Erin Ben-Moche

Pianists & Musical Director: James Morgan

Drummer: Satoshi Kirisawa

Saxophonist / Clarinetist: Nick Maluf

Trumpetist: Didier Reyes

Trombonist: Ken Eernisse

Reserve your seats now by visiting TICKETS at their Canoga Park location!

Watch clips here. Follow the group on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More about the Swing Tones: The Swing Tones are the premiere 13-piece Vocal Jazz Big Band of Los Angeles. Helmed by KPFK Radio Host Aaron Jacobs, The Swing Tones honors the styles of the Great American Songbook while adding their own signature swingafied vocal jazz sound to current hits. “If the Andrews Sisters married The Manhattan Transfer,” said Aaron, “and birthed Postmodern Jukebox with a touch of Pentatonix, you would have The Swing Tones.”

More about Main Kitchen Bar & Grill: Sister Restaurant of Main Kitchen Café, a staple of Granada Hills for 10 years, Main Kitchen serves the best Southern California dining with a Latin flair.



The unique Septet Vocal Jazz Big Band

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.