Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin

CANADA, November 16 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit in San Francisco, United States of America.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Srettha on his recent appointment. The two leaders took the opportunity to highlight the growing relationship and strong people-to-people ties between Canada and Thailand.

The prime ministers underscored the positive and growing trade relationship between the two countries, and the tremendous potential for further growth, including through an eventual Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement.

The leaders also highlighted the importance of clean energy and creating opportunities in the clean economy while fighting climate change.

Prime Minister Trudeau discussed opportunities for increased co-operation under Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy and expressed appreciation for Thailand’s support for the ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership.

The prime ministers also discussed the situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Prime Minister Trudeau condemned Hamas’ brutal attacks against Israel and expressed concern about the dire humanitarian situation. He shared his condolences for the Thai nationals who were killed during the October 7 attacks, among other nationals, and stressed the need for all hostages to be immediately and unconditionally released. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and coordination as the situation evolves.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, and Prime Minister Trudeau condemned Russia’s ongoing, illegal, and unjustifiable war against Ukraine.

The leaders looked forward to making progress on shared priorities and agreed to remain in close contact.