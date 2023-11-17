School Bus Safety Bill Faces Cancellation and Threatens Children’s Safety

GREENWOOD, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the School Bus Safety Act of 2023 teeters on the edge of expiration, concerned advocates and FireGator ask for support from parents, communities, and the media to rally behind this critical legislation before it dissolves on December 31.

Despite multiple attempts, the School Bus Safety Act, presented as Bill S.2746, has languished in Committee without progress. This pivotal legislation is of the utmost importance in safeguarding children during their daily commute. It mandates vital safety measures recommended by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). These include the implementation of:

• 3-point safety belts

• Auto Emergency Braking System

• Event Data Recorder

• Automatic Fire Suppression System

• Improved firewall standards

• Enhanced flammability and smoke emission characteristics

• Motion-Activated Detection System

• Electronic Stability Control

Furthermore, the bill allocates grants to facilitate the funding required for these crucial safety enhancements on school buses.

Firegators’ dedicated team needs all concerned citizens, especially parents, to amplify their voices by urging elected officials and school districts to embrace the passing of this bill before the year's end. Without its passage, this vital initiative aimed at fortifying the safety of precious children during their daily commute will be lost, necessitating its reintroduction in 2024.

FireGator, initially established with a focus on fire suppression systems, has evolved into a leading advocate for children's safety. Notably, the organization has diligently worked to curtail costs, emerging as the most cost-efficient provider in the industry, aligning with district budgets.

This bill isn't merely about safety regulations; it's a testament of a commitment to safeguarding the lives of children. Its passage would not only garner positive attention but also serve as a catalyst for recruiting new bus drivers.

According to a Firegator spokesperson, “Our children rely on us as their voice. Let's unite and ensure their safety remains our utmost priority. Time is of the essence, and the window to ensure the safety of our children on school buses is rapidly closing. Let us stand together and make their safety a non-negotiable priority.”

About: FireGator is a pioneering advocate for children's safety, dedicated to providing innovative solutions and advocating for crucial safety measures, particularly in the transportation sector. Their time-tested product protects the engine compartments, and battery storage areas. In addition, they work to provide protection from wheel hub fires and in-cabin fires. FireGator™ proudly operates under the banner of the “Safe, Effective, and EPA approved Automatic Fire Suppression.”

For more information, please contact Brian T. Lyons at Office Phone: 864-223-5443

or Cell Phone: 864-992-1123 or visit Website: www.fire-gator.com.