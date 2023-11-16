NBAA News Hour Details Latest Changes to Oceanic Flight Procedures

Nov. 16, 2023

Requirements for international flight procedures have evolved significantly over the past few years, as policymakers were busy with a COVID-driven decrease in operations. In a recent NBAA News Hour, moderator Brian Koester, CAM, director of flight operations at NBAA, and presenter Shawn Scott, co-founder/instructor of Scott IPC, shared the latest in oceanic and international procedures changes.

NAV Canada ADS-B Equipage

NAV Canada has implemented a space-based ADS-B mandate, effective for Class A airspace on Aug. 10, 2023; Class B airspace on May 16, 2024; and Class C, D and E no sooner than 2026. Aircraft must be equipped with an appropriate transponder with 1090 MHz extended squitter, which is international standard.

Flight plan filing requirements have also changed and it’s important your equipment filing designation is accurate for you to get the services you’re requesting, Scott explained.

For more information, review NAV Canada Aeronautical Information Circular 10/23.

North Atlantic (NAT) Procedures

In April 2024, oceanic clearance procedures will change with controllers no longer providing a full oceanic clearance. Instead, pilots will submit a request for clearance (RCL) through ACARS or voice RCL providing the oceanic entry point – estimated time of arrival, requested flight level, max flight level and requested true MACH.

In response, a pilot will receive the following: RCL received by [Gander] Fly current flight plan or as amended by ATC, rather than receiving a full clearance.

A pilot will receive a full clearance if a reroute from the flight plan is required.

For more information, see the NBAA article, North Atlantic Oceanic Clearance Changes Coming in 2024.

Historically, 80% of gross nav errors occur after receiving an oceanic clearance reroute, so pilots should expect changes and ensure SOPs consider reroutes and procedures for complying with those changes.

Several NAT FIR Updates, including Reykjavik, Santa Maria, Gander and Shanwick, are also in place or effective soon.

ICAO NAT Doc 007 details these and other new NAT High Level Airspace flight operations and nav procedures.

While explaining North Atlantic Oceanic updates, Scott said to stay tuned. “Changes are based on anticipated traffic needs.”

Scott also described the following changes:

Northern Pacific Route System (NOPAC), including lateral separation changes as part of a NOPAC redesign effort

New European visa and passport requirements

Portugal’s new tax aimed at business aviation

Changes to Mexico and Caribbean requirements, including clarification of PIC age requirements and mandates for inspections for illegal substances

Updates to CPDLC requirements in France

In the U.S., the WATRS region is now the WAT region; new flight plan equipment codes are in place; new Q routes are available and new EAPIS requirements are now in effect.

Stay up-to-date on the latest in international procedures at the upcoming 2024 NBAA International Operators Conference in Orlando, FL, March 26-28.