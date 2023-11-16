Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Twelve Judicial Nominating Commission Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces the following appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions.

Second District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission

Hunter Chamberlin, of Tampa, is the Owner of Chamberlin Crowe, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College and his juris doctor from the University of Miami. Chamberlin is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Chad Mizelle, of Tampa, is the Chief Legal Officer for Affinity Partners. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Cornell University. Mizelle is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Eliot Peace, of Dunedin, is the Associate General Counsel for General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and his juris doctor from the University of South Carolina. Peace is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Third District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission

Daniel Schwartz, of Miami Beach, is the Chief Development Officer for American Health Associates. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and his juris doctor from Emory University. Schwartz is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Fourth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission

Patricia Flanagan, of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Partner at Fox Rothschild LLP. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida, her master’s at Stetson University, and her juris doctor from Stetson University. Flanagan is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Seventh Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Casey Arnold, of St. Augustine, is a Shareholder of Fisher, Tousey, Leas & Ball, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Arnold is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Erica White, of Port Orange, is a Senior Associate at Kinsey Vincent Pyle, P.L. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her juris doctor from Barry University. White is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Ninth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Michael A. Sasso, of Winter Park, is a Partner at Sasso & Sasso, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Barry University. Sasso is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Eleventh Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Jordan Richardson, of Miami, is an Associate at Heise Suarez Melville. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Marshall University and his juris doctor from Ohio Northern University. Richardson is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Lisa Carlton, of Sidell, is the Co-Owner/Manager of Mabry Carlton Ranch, Inc. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Stetson University and her juris doctor from Mercer University. Carlton is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Louis Najmy, of Bradenton, is the Firm Principal of Najmy Thompson, P.L. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from New York Law School. Najmy is appointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2026.

Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Jeffrey Carter, of Panama City, is the President of Jeff Carter, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and his juris doctor from the University of Tennessee. Carter is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

