American Dream Features Graham McTavish at the 8th Annual Houston Whiskey Social with Mogul Host Jenny Heins
Join American Dream TV at 8th Annual Houston Whiskey Social for an exclusive interview with Graham McTavish and a showcase of over 350 whiskeys!HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emmy-nominated American Dream TV, a Craig Sewing production, is excited to announce a special feature at the 8th Annual Houston Whiskey Social, November 18, 2023, Houston, Texas. Esteemed actor Graham McTavish will be interviewed about his new venture, McTavish Spirits, a label that is stirring the whiskey world. This exclusive segment will be co-hosted by the show's Music and Entertainment host Jenny Heins, and the well-loved local host, Amy Patton.
Graham McTavish is a versatile and seasoned actor who has made his mark in Hollywood through an impressive array of roles. Currently, he can be seen in the Emmy-nominated HBO drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and Netflix's critically acclaimed series, THE WITCHER.
Jenny Heins, international founder and funder, and CEO of TEAL DOOR REALTY, celebrated for her dynamic presence and insightful interviews, travels from Atlanta to bring her unique flair to this special event. Along with co-host Amy Patton, their expertise in entertainment and entrepreneurship is sure to explore McTavish’s art of whiskey making.
The event will also be graced by key figures from McTavish Spirits, including co-founders Paul Novielli and Connor Gilbert, providing an inside look into the brand’s vision and operations. Adding to the star-studded lineup, special guests expected at the event include Erik Bogle, owner of Houston Watch Company; David Coors, representing the iconic Coors family; Robert and Marcia Likarish, the trailblazers from Ironroot; and Jacob Peraza from BENDT Distillery. Their presence underscores the event's significance in the whiskey and business community.
Set against the backdrop of the Houston Whiskey Social, an event celebrated for showcasing exceptional whiskeys, this interview is poised to be a highlight of the evening. The segment promises a compelling mix of celebrity insight, business acumen, and a deep dive into the world of fine spirits.
The Houston Whiskey Social is the flagship event of the Texas’s largest whiskey festival, Houston Whiskey Week. This year, the festival will showcase over 350 whiskeys and is proudly presented by Select Spirits Group LLC and the PTSD Foundation of America.
The event is a celebration of whiskey culture, bringing together connoisseurs, enthusiasts, and industry leaders. This year’s event promises to be a remarkable convergence of fine spirits, expert knowledge, and compelling stories.
Tune in to American Dream for this exclusive episode, where Jenny Heins and Amy Patton explore the rich tapestry of whiskey-making and the personal journey of Graham McTavish and McTavish Spirits, in a setting that epitomizes the spirit of whiskey culture.
**For tickets**
HoustonWhiskeySocial.Com
**For more information, please contact:**
Khart@houstonwhiskeysocial.com
Americandreamnetwork.tv
C. Cope
Elevay PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other