Jenny Heins Joins the Cast of “The Blox” Season 14 as Celebrity Judge

In an exciting update for fans of entrepreneurship and reality TV, Jenny Heins, a celebrated entrepreneur, and TV personality, is set to bring her expertise to the upcoming season 14 of "The Blox." This groundbreaking show, pioneered by Wes Bergmann of "The Challenge" fame, has carved a niche for itself on Amazon Prime Video by offering a unique platform for businesses to showcase their potential and compete for the title of "The Best Startup On The Blox."
— Jenny Heins
“The Blox” is renowned for its innovative approach to reality competition, blending the intensity of startup development with the thrill of real-time competition. Throughout a week-long intensive bootcamp, entrepreneurs are put through their paces, with their progress meticulously tracked via a dynamic ranking system. Highlighting the top performers with distinctive red jerseys, the show culminates in a high-stakes finale where one startup is crowned the victor.
Jenny Heins, known for her multifaceted career as a multipreneur, venture capitalist, and motivational speaker, will join the judging panel, bringing a wealth of experience and insight to the show. With her proven track record in guiding startups to success and her dynamic presence on television, Jenny is perfectly positioned to evaluate and mentor the ambitious competitors vying for the top spot.
“The Blox is more than just a competition; it’s a platform for innovation, growth, and entrepreneurship,” said Jenny Heins. “I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see the incredible talent this season brings. It’s an opportunity to be at the forefront of business development and to share my passion for entrepreneurship with a wider audience.”
Season 14 of “The Blox” promises to be its most compelling yet, with an array of promising startups ready to make their mark. As the show continues to evolve, its focus on substance over sensationalism sets it apart, offering viewers an insightful look into the challenges and triumphs of the entrepreneurial journey. Filming took place at an undisclosed location in Tulsa, Oklahoma in March 2024, which am anticipated release date in 2025.
Also expected on Season 14's judges panel are alumnis Andrea Furtick, Carla Pierson, Chase Curtiss, Mary Ford and Tyler Young, and newcomers Carlo Rivis, Mandi Makoni, Rob Whitfield and Tyrone Hazen.
Don’t miss Jenny Heins on “The Blox,” where she will no doubt leave an indelible impact on the contestants and the audience alike. Tune in to Amazon Prime Video to catch all the action and innovation that this unique competition has to offer.
**About “The Blox”**
“The Blox” is a pioneering competition show focusing on entrepreneurship, offering businesses from across the country a chance to compete in an intensive week-long bootcamp. The show features a real-time ranking system and culminates in the award of "The Best Startup On The Blox." Available on Amazon Prime Video, “The Blox” is changing the landscape of reality TV with a focus on startup development.
**About Jenny Heins**
Jenny Heins is the multidisciplinary entrepreneur and artist behind Teal Door Realty, The Palette Collection, Palette Coffee Co, and a fashion label featured at New York Fashion Week. Renowned as a dynamic public speaker and author, Jenny’s ventures showcase her diverse talents and commitment to innovation. Her role in mentoring up-and-coming entrepreneurs underscores her significant impact on the business and creative sectors. Jenny is the Music & Entertainment host of Emmy-nominated, The American Dream, airing on Travel Channel and HGTV, and has been a featured fashion designer in New York Fashion Week, HiTechMODA Seasons 10 & 11.
**About Wes Bergmann**
Wes Bergmann, celebrated for his strategic prowess on MTV's "The Challenge," has successfully ventured into the entrepreneurial world as the creator of "The Blox," a unique competition show on Amazon Prime Video that highlights startup talent. With a passion for innovation and an eye for business, Wes has positioned "The Blox" as a premier platform for entrepreneurs, blending the excitement of reality TV with the challenges of startup development.
