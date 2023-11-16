Downtown Sheridan Main Street open to traffic

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Oftedal Construction, Inc. have completed Phase I of the resurfacing and utilities upgrade project of downtown Main Street.

The project began in April and included removing the fifty-plus year old pavement, installing a new water and storm sewer system, upgrading portions of sidewalks to meet ADA requirements, updating traffic signals, and repaving the roadway.

The total cost of the project was determined to be valued at $17.8 million - the utility upgrade portion, funded by the city of Sheridan, cost $8.4 million.

This project was scheduled to be completed in two phases, with Phase I running from Dow Street to Brundage Street. Contractors were ahead of schedule and added an additional block to the project, shortening the remaining portion of the south end of Main Street to two blocks.

Phase II is scheduled to begin in April of 2024 and will include closing Main Street from Loucks Street to the Coffeen Avenue and Brooks Street intersection.