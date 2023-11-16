MEMORANDUM: Executive Order 23-228 (Executive Order of Suspension)

Good Afternoon,

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-228 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Patty Lee Cummings from her position as City Councilwoman of the City of Cape Coral.

On November 16, 2023, Patty Lee Cummings was charged with one count of Fraudulent Application for License, a third-degree felony under section 322.212(5), Florida Statutes, and two counts of False Swearing in Connection with or Arising out of Voting, a third-degree felony under section 104.011(1), Florida Statutes.

To read the full executive order, click here or read below:

Sincerely,

Jason Mahon

Director of Communications

Governor Ron DeSantis

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 23-228

(Executive Order of Suspension)

WHEREAS, Patty Lee Cummings is presently serving as City Councilwoman of the City of Cape Coral, Florida; and

WHEREAS, on November 16, 2023, an information filed in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit charged Patty Lee Cummings with one count of Fraudulent Application for License, a third-degree felony under section 322.212(5), Florida Statutes, and two counts of False Swearing in Connection with or Arising out of Voting, a third-degree felony under section 104.011(1), Florida Statutes; and

WHEREAS, article IV, section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution provides that, by order of the Governor, any elected municipal officer indicted for crime may be suspended from office until acquitted; and

WHEREAS, section 112.51(2), Florida Statutes, provides that the Governor may suspend from office any elected municipal officer who is indicted or informed against for the commission of a federal felony or misdemeanor or state felony or misdemeanor; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the residents of the City of Cape Coral, and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Patty Lee Cummings be immediately suspended from the public office which she now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this Executive Order.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, Governor of Florida, pursuant to article IV, section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution and section 112.51, Florida Statutes, find as follows:

Patty Lee Cummings is, and at all times material was, City Councilwoman of the City of Cape Coral, Florida. The office of City Councilwoman of the City of Cape Coral is within the purview of the suspension powers of the Governor, pursuant to article IV, section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution and section 112.51, Florida Statutes. The attached Information, which is incorporated as if fully set forth in this Executive Order, alleges that Patty Lee Cummings committed felonies under the laws of the State of Florida.

BEING FULLY ADVISED in the premises, and in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the State of Florida, this Executive Order is issued, effective today:

Section 1. Patty Lee Cummings is suspended from the public office, which she now holds, to wit: City Councilwoman of the City of Cape Coral.

Section 2. Patty Lee Cummings is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension, which period shall be from today until a further Executive Order is issued or as otherwise provided by law.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and have caused the Great Seal of the State of Florida to be affixed at Tallahassee, this 16th day of November, 2023.

###