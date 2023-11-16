TDOC Treatment Program Reaches Milestone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Knoxville Day Reporting Center (DRC), an intensive outpatient treatment program that serves as an alternative to incarceration, has reached another important milestone. More than 150 people have now graduated from the year-long substance abuse treatment program. On Monday, twelve additional participants were honored during a special graduation, which celebrated their sobriety.

Nearly a year ago, the group of men and women sat in a courtroom, across from the same criminal court judges who attended the graduation ceremony, anxiously awaiting a decision about their future. They had been arrested on charges related to substance use and ordered to complete the DRC program or face incarceration.

Joined by Criminal Court Judges Hector Sanchez, Judge Scott Green, who has worked with the program since its inception, praised the graduates for their accomplishment. “I want you all to know how proud we are of you. We all saw your potential, and tonight, you have proven to us, your counselors, friends, and family, and more importantly yourselves, just what you are capable of with the right support.”

“I know this wasn’t easy for any of you. It’s been a long and difficult process. But you worked on your sobriety and have gotten to this point as a direct result of the effort you put into the program and to bettering yourselves,” Sherry Crouse, Director of the Knoxville DRC, told the graduates. “We are all very proud of you and will continue to be here in support should you need us.”

The Tennessee Department of Correction implemented the DRC program as part of the 2016 Public Safety Act. Services provided through the DRC include cognitive behavioral therapy, group and individual counseling, participation in community service, and job readiness courses.