Minnesota Joins Kindergarten Sturdy Bridge Learning Community (11/16/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is one of 17 states accepted into the Kindergarten Sturdy Bridge Learning Community launched in September by the U.S. Department of Education. The purpose of this national project is to ensure kindergarten is a sturdy bridge between the early years and early grades that provides all students with an equitable foundation for educational success.

“Minnesota Department of Education is pleased to be participating in this multi-state project,” said Commissioner Willie Jett. “We recognize that families, schools, programs, communities and state systems must work together to support all children wherever they are in their learning progression as they transition to kindergarten and the early elementary grades.”

The Kindergarten Sturdy Bridge Learning Community is a national effort to make kindergarten a transformational experience that sets all students on a sound educational path into their elementary years and beyond.

As part of the learning community, MDE has convened a state team, consisting of primarily state-level employees from across the agency and a local team with representation from over 15 Local Educational Agencies (LEA) and community-based organizations with expertise in kindergarten instruction, educational leadership, student support, childcare services and family and community engagement.

Team members will learn with peers, hear from national leaders, gain technical assistance and share best practices to transform how students transition to kindergarten and on to first grade.

National representatives from the National Association of Elementary School Principals, PBS Kids, National Head Start Association, Gates Foundation, Trust for Learning and the Children's Equity Project among many others will be providing resources and serving as guest speakers to support the project.

