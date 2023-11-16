Celebrate Thanksgiving with the Bounty of Guanajuato
EINPresswire.com/ -- With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Mexico’s state of Guanajuato is ready to give thanks for its bounty of cuisine and cooking tied to its centuries of culture. From native culinary routes across the state to restaurants that are serving up their own traditional American Thanksgiving meals, there are endless ways to celebrate and give thanks in Guanajuato.
Guanajuato is one of the premier wine-growing regions in Mexico and can offer a Thanksgiving with copious amounts of wine. With a history that dates back to the 16th century, and more than a dozen modern-day vineyards to choose from, Guanajuato is a state that loves to raise a glass. Along its coveted Ruta del Vino, wine enthusiasts can stop at the different wineries throughout the state's Independence Valley. The route also includes more than 150 other points of interest, including lodging, wellness activities, cultural experiences, and artisanal gastronomy. The Ruta del Vino runs from San Miguel de Allende through Dolores Hidalgo, Comonfort, and San Diego de la Union. Pick up a bottle to take home.
For those who want to give thanks for Mexico's more famous indigenous beverages — tequila and mezcal — Guanajuato has many ways to say ‘salud!’. Guanajuato has earned the distinction to be a producer of both mezcal and tequila, two spirits protected in certain states in Mexico with a Designation of Origin. Within Guanajuato, the tequila- and mezcal-producing regions are Abasolo, Huaminaro, Manuel Doblado, Cueramaro, Penjamo, Purisima del Rincon, and Romita.
Equally important to Thanksgiving is the little something sweet at the end of the meal. Guanajuato has just the thing. Cajeta de Celaya is the state's most traditional sweet that is famous all across Mexico. Born in Celaya, Guanajuato, the decadent caramel-colored treat is made with goat's milk, cinnamon, and sugar. It's the ultimate way to end a beautiful meal on just the right note.
For something extra special, one can pair a cajeta with some of the gorgeous local strawberries that are famous in Guanajuato. The city of Irapuato happens to be the strawberry capital of the world, known for growing the best strawberries and its concoctions of strawberry-focused cuisine. All across Irapuato, restaurants serve strawberries whipped up into main dishes, spreadable jams, or candies.
The true strawberry experience, however, is along the Route of the Strawberries, which offers stunning views of Irapuato and the countryside. Visitors will have the chance to harvest strawberries themselves, which they can then take home to enjoy.
Other must-try dishes across Guanajuato include Enchiladas Mineras, an enchilada filled with onions, cheese, and a stew of carrots and potatoes; “guacamayas”, a street dish made with pork rinds, pico de gallo, and lime; tlacoyos, oval-shaped tortillas stuffed with cheese, lava beans, cooked ground beans, and chicharron; and Garambullo ice cream, a cold confection made with a berry-like cactus fruit.
For travelers who want to celebrate Thanksgiving American-style, the city of San Miguel de Allende is positively brimming with restaurants cooking up the traditional meal, with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and all the trimmings.
Rosewood San Miguel de Allende is hosting a Thanksgiving celebration on November 23 at its 1826 Restaurant. The family-friendly meal will be $2,700 pesos per adult and $1,000 pesos per child under 12.
Casa Papaya San Miguel is having a Thanksgiving celebration, as well, hosted from 3 to 5 p.m. on its rooftop.
Other Thanksgiving meals can be found at restaurants including La Mansion de Montitlan, La Frontera Restaurant, The Bistro Restaurant, Hank's New Orleans Cafe and Oyster Bay, Ghar Restaurant, and Luna de Queso.
No matter how travelers want to celebrate any time of year, the state of Guanajuato is serving up a bounty of culinary options, all of which will leave travelers feeling thankful.
