MEXICO IS IN VOGUE: SETS TOURISM RECORD WITH 8.3 MILLION INTERNATIONAL VISITORS IN OCTOBER 2025. #MEXICODEMODA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico recorded a historic high in October 2025, welcoming 8.3 million international visitors, the Tourism Ministry reported Wednesday. The figure represents a 10.7% increase compared with October 2024 and generated an economic impact of $2.44 billion, up 9.3% from the previous year.From January through October 2025, Mexico received 79.3 million international visitors, a 13.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024, marking the strongest January-to-October performance in the country’s history.President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said that Mexico is “in Vogue” for many reasons, highlighting the country’s cultural, historical, and political strengths.She said Mexico is a cultural powerhouse thanks to the legacy of civilizations that inhabited the territory long before the arrival of the Spanish. She also noted the growing recognition of Indigenous peoples, and the pride Mexicans feel in their millennia-old history.Sheinbaum pointed to the current political moment under the Fourth Transformation and the historic election of the first woman as head of the federal executive—achievements recognized worldwide. She also praised the generosity and warmth of the Mexican people.“It is extraordinary. Mexicans should feel very proud to be Mexican, and that pride is shown to the world. These are some of the main reasons—or all together—that make Mexico in Vogue. We continue to invite everyone to come and visit our beloved Mexico,” Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference, known as Las mañaneras del pueblo.She emphasized that the historic record set in October 2025 and the 13.6 percent increase from January to October of this year are very important indicators for domestic tourism. These achievements are attributed to the extensive work carried out by the Ministry of Tourism, which has organized various international Tourism Fairs (Tianguis Turísticos) and seeks to promote the country through incentives for the production of films and series.Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora called October 2025 the best October on record for tourism in Mexico. International arrivals rose by 17,000 compared with the same month in 2024. Cruise tourism grew 8.9%, producing a 12% increase in economic impact.International tourist arrivals — those who stay at least one night — grew 5.8%, from 36.3 million to 38.4 million, a 6.5% increase. Domestic and international airline travel also rose, with domestic flights up 3.2% and international flights increasing to 47.98 million. Key markets showing growth included Italy, South Korea, Canada, Argentina, China, and the United States.In addition, the percentage of international passengers on the Maya Train grew by 181 percent, as it has transported more than 75,000 people from other countries. As for museum visitors, this indicator increased by 17.3 percent; archaeological sites saw a 2.1 percent rise, and as a reflection that it is Women’s Time in Mexico, 8.5 million women have arrived in the country.From January through October 2025, 157.2 million passengers traveled through Mexican airports, a 2.5% increase over 2024. Domestic tourism grew as well, with 3 million more Mexicans traveling and hotel occupancy reaching 92.6 million room nights.The Tianguis Nacional de Pueblos Mágicos, held Nov. 14–16 in Pachuca, Hidalgo, generated over 67 million pesos in economic impact and attracted more than 62,000 attendees. Next year, the event will be held in Tamaulipas for the first time.Mexico will also be the guest country at the 2026 International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid from Jan. 21–25. For the first time, all 32 Mexican states will participate, along with a delegation of more than 800 tourism service providers and indigenous representatives.For more information, visit https://visitmexico.com/ Media Kit: https://bit.ly/SECTURMX-PressKit Photos by State: click here

