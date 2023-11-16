Submit Release
MDC's Springfield Nature Center looking for volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Volunteers play valuable roles at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

People who are interested in volunteering at the nature center can learn more about the duties this entails at a Springfield Conservation Nature Center volunteer interest meeting from 7-8 p.m. on Nov. 30. Volunteer positions require an average commitment of 10 hours a month and are for individuals ages 18 and older. Duties that nature center volunteers perform include staffing the reception desk, helping with gift shop sales, animal care, assisting with educational programs and special projects, and patrolling the trails.

Individuals who have questions or want more information about this can call Assistant Nature Center Manager Amy Juhala at 417-888-4237 or e-mail SprfdNatureCenter@mdc.mo.gov.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Information about nature center events can be obtained by calling 417-888-4237 or by going to:

https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-conservation-nature-center.

