Wilson tunnel townbound reopens Saturday night

Posted on Nov 16, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will reopen the  Honolulu-bound (town-bound) lanes of Likelike Highway through Wilson Tunnel at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

HDOT closed both town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway on Nov. 9 in response to fractured ceiling rods discovered in a routine inspection. The replacement of the critical 25 ceiling rods and an additional 25 rods is on schedule for completion Saturday. If work is completed prior to Saturday, HDOT will provide an update.

Currently, a single lane is being opened on weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to aid in the morning commute. There will be no access Saturday morning.

Future closures to complete the installation of new rods as a precaution, will be scheduled.

Earlier notices on the Wilson Tunnel repairs can be found at:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2023/11/09/11-9-23-920pm-emergency-closure-of-likelike-highway-honolulu-bound-at-wilson-tunnel/

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2023/11/10/town-bound-likelike-highway-closed-at-wilson-tunnel-through-monday-nov-13/

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/town-bound-likelike-highway-at-wilson-tunnel-open-for-am-peak-nov-13-17-2/

 

###

