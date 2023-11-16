As judges are challenged, SF supes mull supporting judiciary

Citing a growing push to challenge sitting judges in San Francisco Superior Court, the Board of Supervisors is mulling a resolution that would formally denounce attempts to shake up the judiciary in San Francisco.
