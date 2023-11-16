Cama’i Community Health Center Unveils 5 Steps to Help Prepare for Cold and Flu Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new guide, Cama’i Community Health Center in Alaska discusses 5 steps to take to help prepare for cold and flu season in rural Alaska.
Alaskan winters are long, dark, and cold. While this is a unique experience, this can also bring along with it several health challenges – namely the cold and flu viruses that proliferate during the winter months. But by following a few key strategies, those living in rural Alaska can be proactive in protecting their health in winter.
In addition to the fact that cold and flu cases spike in winter, it’s important to note that cold and flu symptoms can vary in severity from person to person, and not everyone with a cold or the flu will experience the same symptoms.
Additionally, other respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19, can cause similar symptoms, so it’s essential to consult a primary healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis.
One significant aspect of Alaska’s cold and flu season is its long duration. While many regions in the Continental United States experience a few months of cold weather, Alaskans often deal with winter conditions that last for an extended period. This prolonged winter season increases the potential for cold and flu viruses to circulate – making it critical to take proactive measures.
Consider the following five steps to help prepare for cold and flu season:
• Get a flu shot
• Boost your immune system
• Practice good hygiene
• Stay warm and dry
• Stay informed and seek medical attention when necessary
At Cama’i, we have primary care personnel who are committed to fostering greater public health for residents in our remote community suffering from moderate to severe symptoms of cold and flu. We understand how isolation can prevent you from getting the care you need — whether the treatment requires antiviral drugs or prescription medications. Remember, you don’t have to suffer alone from cold or flu viruses with access to our services.
For more information on how you can prevent cold and flu, contact Cama’i Community Health Center.
Mary Swain
