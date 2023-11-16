Plintron/Lyca Mobile was denied by Brazilian Regulator to be part of the Board of Surf Telecom
Today Anatel Brazilian Telecom Regulator denies unanimously Plintron/Lyca Mobile to be part of the Board of Surf Telecom.
We Surf team feel proud to keep our word that we are on the right side. Now we are stronger, bigger, healthier and ready to keep our purpose.”SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Anatel Brazilian Telecom Regulator denies unanimously Plintron/Lyca Mobile to be part of the Board of Surf Telecom, due to the wrongdoings and risk of the souvereignity of the country regulatory environment.
— Yon Moreira
Despite the all-in efforts in conjunction with its local lawyers Quiroga / Mattos Filho to bring onboard its thesis embraced in full by the Brazil Canada Commerce Chamber Arbitral Association to allow Plintron/Lyca to convert its minor stake to voting shares, the vigilantly and transparent Anatel during public session was firm once Plintron acted very bad against the brazilian customers and put in risk the telecom system during the pandemic, and it will be a constant risk to allow such company to have voting rights in Surf Telecom.
Local regulator Anatel pointed in their notice this wrongdoings among several others as a strong reason to keep Lyca/Plintron out of the decisions inside Surf Telecom, denying the conversion of the minor stake in voting shares, despite the all-in efforts of the CCBC Arbitral Camera partial award.
Self explained decision made by Anatel that buried the bad intentions of Lyca/Plintron with the brazilian market.
Now we are stronger, bigger, healthier and ready to keep our purpose : treat well customers, honor partners, our brave and beloved team and helping Brasil to be a better nation for each one of its citizens.
