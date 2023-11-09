SURF LAUNCHES CLOUD SERVICES PLATFORM WITH 100% NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY
Surf launches the first BSS (Business Support System) platform, based on its leadership as the largest mobile neutral network in Latin America.SAO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surf launches the first BSS (Business Support System) platform with 100% national technology, based on its leadership as the largest mobile neutral network in Latin America.
Leader in the MVNO segment in Brazil and Latin America, with 43 currently MVNOs and 189 brands in various segments, Surf identified the need to develop this solution for the Brazilian telecom market - one of the largest in the world with particularities that no foreign multinational company can fully meet - and first developed its modern cloud-based platform for its own use, which now offers to the national and international market. "A company can launch their own mobile operator within 60 days", says Davi Fraga, co-founder and CTO of Surf, one of the platform's creators.
Dry Company, a strategic business partner of Surf, responsible of several brands, including football teams and operators with high social impact, attests: "our partnership with Surf provides us an unbeatable security and speed in time to market" according to Ronaldo Yoshida, partner of the company.
"We take care of the technical operation of the operator as leaders in neutral network, being the only one besides the three major incumbents with presence in all federative units of the country, after decades of privatization of incumbent telecommunication companies ," says Fraga.
Currently, Surf can provide all the necessary infrastructure for any company who intends to have a mobile operator, with Surf being responsible for the technical operation. The operator has a national presence in all area codes in Brazil and customers in more than 5,000 municipalities, with users of its virtual operators Correios Celular, Uber, Carrefour, and Pernambucanas, among dozens of others.
"Almost everyone has a cell phone in Brazil. It is an opportunity for brands that want to complement their portfolio with mobile services, without the need for heavy investments, and with a turnkey solution, with an implementation period of two to three months," points out the CTO of Surf Telecom.
The solution is fully developed in the cloud, cloud-native, and offers the best in terms of technology. It has layers of microservices that allow API connection to any environment and offers flexibility in creating offers, customer management, CRM, and predictive anti-churn models. It replaced the old fashioned platform previously used, that was provided by Plintron Mobility.
"Surf has dedicated itself to developing its own BSS, using the highest quality standards, and best of all, it was born in the cloud, allowing scalability and flexibility for any type of need," says João Bezerra, advisory counselor of Surf Telecom.
In addition to BSS, SURF offers other services such as customized website and app development, integration with partner legacy systems, customer service, back office, network management and logistics services, among others. "It is the concept of a one-stop shop, everything necessary to operate an MVNO can be contracted from Surf," says Fraga.
As a complement, Surf already offers the best customer service among mobile operators in Brazil, which was attested by regulator Anatel and consumer rating company “Reclame Aqui”, assuring the preservation of its partners' good image.
Without hiding a hint of pride from the in-house development team, which includes all the diversity of Brazilian society, and speaking on behalf of this team, Fraga assures: "Surf is Brazil."
