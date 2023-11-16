Environmental Protection Commission meeting agenda

DES MOINES -- The Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will have their monthly business meeting Nov. 21. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Wallace State Office Building, Conference Room 2 North, 502 East Ninth St, Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone.

To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. Written comments may be submitted up to 24 hours before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to 502 East 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50319.

The agenda for the meeting:

Monthly Reports

Directors Remarks

Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship: Trout Run/Siewers Spring Watershed Project

2024 EPC Meeting Dates

Notices of intended action:

Chapter 1: “Operation of Environmental Protection Commission”

Chapter 10: “Complaints, Audits, Enforcement Options and Administrative Penalties”

Chapter 11: “Tax Certification of Pollution Control or Recycling Property”

Chapter 15: “Cross-Media Electronic Reporting”

Chapter 21: “Compliance, Excess Emissions, and Measurement of Emissions”

Chapter 22: “Controlling Air Pollution”

Chapter 23: “Air Emission Standards”

Chapter 24: “Operating Permits”

Chapter 27: “Certificate of Acceptance”

Chapter 30: “Fees”

Chapter 31: “Nonattainment New Source Review”

Chapter 33: “Construction Permit Requirements for Major Stationary

Sources — Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD)”

Sources — Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD)” Chapter 65: “Animal Feeding Operations”

Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Amy Echard, vice chair, Farmersburg; Mark Stutsman, secretary, Hills; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Kyle Tobiason, Center Junction, and Roger Zylstra, Lynnville. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.