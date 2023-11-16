Four Leaf Properties Announces Acquisition of North Branch Meadows Manufactured Home Community in North Branch Michigan
New Owner Offers Affordable New Homes and Lifestyle Experience at North Branch Meadows Community
We are excited to offer brand new and pre-owned homes at North Branch Meadows. Many of our new homes are Clayton eBuilt Zero Energy Ready Homes or drywall homes with luxury features.”NORTH BRANCH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Leaf Properties has announced the acquisition of North Branch Meadows community located in the village of North Branch, northern Lapeer County Michigan. The property is licensed for 132 doublewide home sites and includes a clubhouse and event field for community activities.
— Michael Callaghan
“We are excited to offer brand new and pre-owned homes at North Branch Meadows,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner of Four Leaf Properties. “Many of our new homes are Clayton eBuilt Zero Energy Ready Homes, delivering next level energy-efficiency and ‘live better’ features for a healthier and more comfortable living environment. New drywall homes with luxury features such as kitchen islands and walk-in closets are also available. In addition, residents at North Branch Meadows can experience our FLPLife resident lifestyle, offering events and activities to build neighborly bonds and enjoy life in the community.”
New homes are available with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 1200-1500 square feet of living space. Our new homes are perfect for downsizers looking for a ranch style home that is virtually maintenance free. Several floor plans are also designed for families with mudrooms and flex space. Home ownership can be achieved with in-house financing options at North Branch Meadows
Lisa Lane
Four Leaf Properties
+1 708-781-1028
email us here