Gov. Pillen Appoints Finley as County Court Judge in Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Beau Finley of Omaha as county court judge for the Fourth Judicial District of Nebraska. The district includes Douglas County.

Finley is a defense attorney with experience in criminal, juvenile and civil law. He started his career as a public defender in Douglas County. Later, Finley joined the law offices of Davis & Finley and Finley & Kahler.

Finley received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL) and a juris doctor from the Nebraska College of Law.

Finley fills a judicial vacancy due to the appointment of Judge Derek Vaughn to the district court bench.

