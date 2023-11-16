iDVI powered by Autoflow partners with American Auto Guardian, LLC to expedite the warranty claims inspection process

The iDVI virtual inspection uses cutting edge technology to decrease repair time and increase the repair shop’s efficiency while improving the overall customer experience for our contract holders” — George Krnich, Vice President of Claims at AAGI

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow announces its partnership with American Auto Guardian, LLC (AAGI), an industry leader in developing, marketing, and administering vehicle service contracts and other automotive aftermarket products. Serving agents, dealers, and drivers in North America, AAGI’s products are backed by long-term relationships with "A" rated insurers.

“AAGI’s commitment to offering outstanding customer service makes the partnership with Autoflow a perfect pairing. The iDVI virtual inspection platform uses cutting edge technology to decrease repair time and increase the repair shop’s efficiency while improving the overall customer service experience for our contract holders,” shares George Krnich, Vice President of Claims at AAGI.

Compared to traditional inspection methods, which may take days, accumulate costs, and frustrate customers, Autoflow’s iDVI completes inspections in just a few simple steps within minutes and at a fraction of the cost. In addition, iDVI reduces fraud and improves loss ratios.

“AAGI has been in the industry for over 25 years with a proven track record of providing excellence in their product offerings and services. We’re excited to be their virtual inspections provider for such an outstanding company,” explains Scott Smyer, Autoflow’s senior director of business development, who brings 15 years of experience as a SaaS provider in the F&I warranty administration space.

In addition to the virtual claims inspection platform, Autoflow delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. Autoflow focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help clients operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.

For more information about American Auto Guardian, LLC, please visit https://www.aagi.com/.

Take iDVI for a test drive with a free trial to experience what it can do for your business. For more information, visit https://autoflow.com/idvi/.

About Autoflow

Autoflow | Your Partner In Adopting Technology

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

About AAGI

AAGI is the industry leader in developing, marketing, and administering vehicle service contracts and other automotive protection products. Throughout the United States, AAGI offers superior products backed by long-term relationships with “A” rated insurers. Since 1997, AAGI has been committed to providing personal, responsive, and efficient support to our agent and dealer partners. In addition, AAGI has been selected as the administrator of choice by leading OEM captive finance companies. For additional product and company information, please visit aagi.com.

