Annual Lovely Law Firm Thanksgiving Turkey Meal Giveaway Returns
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers in Myrtle Beach is giving away turkeys to families in need this Thanksgiving season.
We are incredibly honored to once again provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need. It is our privilege to contribute to making their Thanksgiving celebrations a little brighter”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers are thrilled to announce the return of their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway, bringing warmth and nourishment to families in need within the Myrtle Beach community.
— Justin Lovely
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers will be giving away over 200 turkeys, along with tote bags, measuring cups, recipe books and a few other items. Recipients will also receive all the Thanksgiving fixings such as corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, and bread courtesy of our outstanding London Street neighbor, Anderson Brothers Bank.
The goal is to ensure that hundreds of families in Myrtle Beach have a hearty and festive meal. They’ve also teamed up with The Boys & Girls Club and Associated Charities - two incredible nonprofits in the area, to ensure meals are distributed to those most in need.
The distribution of these Thanksgiving essentials will take place on Monday, November 20th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers office, conveniently located at 1053 London St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. They’ll be outside, so all you have to do is drive up to get your care package!
"The holidays can be a challenging time for many families," expressed Justin Lovely, attorney at The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers. "We are grateful to be able to contribute to making their Thanksgiving celebrations a little brighter."
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers has a long-standing tradition of giving back to the Myrtle Beach community, extending far beyond the Thanksgiving season. The firm has consistently supported a variety of local charities and organizations, and its attorneys have dedicated their time and expertise to assisting those in need.
This unwavering allegiance to community service stems from a deep-rooted belief in the power of giving back. "We are passionate about making a positive impact on our community," explained Lovely. "We believe that everyone deserves to experience the joy and togetherness of the holidays, and we are committed to doing our part to make that happen."
This year's Thanksgiving meal giveaway is just one example of The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers’ devotion to the city of Myrtle Beach and to South Carolina.
About The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers has been representing clients in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas with personal injury cases in South Carolina. All of their attorneys and staff of paralegals are fully committed to supporting each client as if they were assisting a family member. The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers handle car accident and motorcycle accident cases as well as any personal injury related topic such as dog bites, slip and fall cases, or any other premises liability case. They also offer criminal defense services as well. The firm is proud to be a staple in the Myrtle Beach and Goose Creek communities not only offering top-notch legal services in both personal injury and criminal defense, but also being an active part of the community helping out with Thanksgiving meal giveaways, Motorcycle safety awareness events, and a number of other community events throughout the year. The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers are honored to welcome Judi and Shellie into their business family.
