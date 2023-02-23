The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers Invites You To Join The Beach Clean Up Event Hosted By Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful
The Lovely Law Firm would like to invite the community out for a Beach Cleanup with Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful!
We are excited to collaborate and help keep our community clean and beautiful, we encourage everyone to bring their friends and family to enjoy the view while helping the community and environment”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers, a Myrtle Beach personal injury law firm that has been providing exceptional legal services to the community for many years, is excited to announce its upcoming Myrtle Beach clean-up event in collaboration with Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful. Despite the best efforts of many Myrtle Beach residents to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of our local beaches, the accumulation of trash along the shores remains a persistent issue. This not only creates an unpleasant sight but also poses a threat to the local wildlife and environment. Shockingly, the beaches surrounding Myrtle Beach required the removal of a staggering 52 tons of trash in 2021.
Our beach clean-up event will take place on February 27th, 2023, and is open to everyone who is passionate about keeping our environment clean and beautiful. The beach clean-up event will be held in two groups, from 10 am to 12 pm and 1pm to 3 pm respectively. The first group will start picking up litter along the beach from 23rd Ave N. and work southward to around Anderson Park at about 19th Ave North, while the second group will head northward to approximately 28th Ave’s Cameron Park. Each group will be cleaning approximately 5 blocks of the beach, but more blocks can be cleaned if volunteers are willing to do so.
All Clean Up Materials Will Be Provided To Volunteers
The Beach Clean Up event invitation sent out by The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers on Facebook states, “All materials will be provided for you, concluding gloves, pickers, and trash bags. However, if you prefer to bring your own gloves, feel free to do so.”
Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful will have a table set up at the 23rd Ave North Access Point, where volunteers can gather and receive instructions. There is a paid parking lot there as well as street parking along Withers Ave.
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers & Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful Strive To Keep Local Beaches Clean
The Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful program focuses on three pillars: litter removal, recycling, and beautification. Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful is a committee of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce that earned official affiliation with Palmetto Pride, Keep South Carolina Beautiful, and Keep America Beautiful in September of 2021. This organization aims to bring together the City of Myrtle Beach, community organizations, and residents under one umbrella to focus beautification efforts throughout Myrtle Beach.
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers have been serving the community for many years by sponsoring local events such as the Thanksgiving Charity Event and the Tidelands Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. We are committed to giving back to the community through various initiatives such as the beach clean-up event. We believe that by working together, we can make a difference in our environment and create a better future for generations to come.
For more information about the beach clean-up event, please contact our offices or the Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful program.
Why Volunteering To Clean Up Local Beaches Is Essential
Protecting Our Ecosystems
Beaches are an integral part of the environment in Myrtle Beach, as well as the rest of South Carolina’s shorelines. The objective of beach clean-ups extends beyond creating a visually appealing shoreline for residents and tourists. While maintaining a hygienic and clean beach is crucial, removing litter from the shore has a positive impact on the ocean’s environment as well as the environment on shore. The beach ecosystem supports a vast array of marine life, most of which are not visible to the naked eye, as they are small or buried in the sand. These organisms are essential to the ocean’s health, as they provide nutrients and contribute to a balanced ecosystem.
Protecting Property Values
Pollution in Myrtle Beach can have a significant impact on property values in the area. The beauty and cleanliness of the beach are some of the main factors that draw tourists to the area, making it a popular visitor destination. However, if the beach is polluted with litter and debris, it can have a negative effect on the overall aesthetic appeal of the area. The sight and smell of trash can turn away potential buyers, causing property values to decrease. Additionally, beach pollution can impact the health of marine life and, in turn, the health of the ocean, which can have a ripple effect on the local economy. For these reasons, it is essential to take proactive measures and participate in beach clean-up events.
Protecting Our Children
Our beach clean-up event is essential to safeguarding the health and safety of children who visit the area. Children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of beach pollution, as they are more likely to play and explore in the sand and water. The presence of litter and debris on the beach can pose a variety of health hazards, including cuts, scrapes, and infections from sharp objects, as well as exposure to harmful bacteria and chemicals. Ingesting or inhaling litter, especially plastic, can cause serious health issues such as respiratory problems and digestive issues. Moreover, children often mistake trash for toys, which can lead to choking hazards and other accidents. By volunteering for our beach clean-up event, we can ensure that the beaches are safe and healthy for children to play and explore, protecting them from potential harm and safeguarding their overall well-being.
About The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers has been representing clients in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas with personal injury cases in South Carolina. All our attorneys and our staff of paralegals are fully committed to supporting each client as if they were assisting a family member.
If you have been injured in a car accident and suffered a personal injury or if you’re looking for a motorcycle accident lawyer, the personal injury lawyers in South Carolina at The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers can help.
