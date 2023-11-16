DOMA Technologies to Expand in City of Virginia Beach

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DOMA Technologies, a USA-headquartered software and digital transformation company, will invest $3.7 million to expand in the City of Virginia Beach, creating 307 new jobs. The company’s new 69,000-square-foot headquarters facility will house nearly 500 total employees within the next three years.

“DOMA Technologies’ decision to expand in Virginia Beach showcases Virginia’s ongoing technology sector growth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Through significant investment, Virginia is expanding its tech talent pipeline to create an innovation ecosystem that allows companies like DOMA to secure the workforce it needs to grow right here in the Commonwealth.”

“When a homegrown company like DOMA Technologies chooses to reinvest in the City of Virginia Beach and create more than 300 new high-tech jobs, it again demonstrates that the Commonwealth is a premier location for this booming sector and has the workforce it needs to thrive,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are pleased that the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support DOMA Technologies’ employee recruitment and training and that DOMA has shown a commitment to hiring from our robust veteran community, which is one of the Commonwealth’s many workforce advantages.”



“DOMA is proud to be a Virginia business headquartered in the great city of Virginia Beach,” said DOMA Founder and President Pat Feliciano. “It’s our vision to be the premiere software company for the city, state, and the broader region. Leveraging innovative machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to bridge the gap between our customers’ data and the decisions they need to make, we believe we are building something unique to the area. This investment is just one step of many we will take to bring that vision to reality.”

“We have always believed that Virginia Beach is one of the premier cities where businesses grow and succeed. We are especially proud when we see the success of a company like DOMA that started here,” said City of Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. “Today’s announcement of their expansion is just a one part of the story. Their vision and tenacity in developing information management programs that are focused on the future is a major reason for their success. Thanks to the support of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Virginia Beach’s Economic Development program, DOMA will be able to continue to expand their reach and succeed while providing vital jobs and incentives to our local economy. Once again, we see what can happen when everyone comes to the table and works together towards a goal that benefits everyone.”

“This is a big win for the City of Virginia Beach and Coastal Virginia,” said Senator Bill DeSteph. “I am honored to have a company such as DOMA Technologies in my district. Their decision to expand operations in Virginia Beach is a testament to the region’s strong assets and outstanding workforce. We look forward to DOMA Technologies’ continued success and thank them for investing in our community.”

“Virginia Beach’s own DOMA is a local success story, and this is great news for Virginia Beach residents,” said Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata. “Bringing over 300 new jobs and millions of dollars in investment, this tech company’s expansion shows business confidence in our city and Commonwealth and is a sign of more to come.”

DOMA Technologies (DOMA) was founded in Virginia Beach, Va. in 2000 as a cloud-based document management company that realized a need for a holistic approach to document management and emerging cloud technology. DOMA addresses every part of the information management lifecycle from document conversion and data extraction to analytics and automated workflows. Since 2000, its team of 200+ experts has helped businesses navigate all aspects of the digital world. DOMA is a dedicated strategic partner for the federal government and private sector clients at every stage of their unique digital transformation journey.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach to secure the project for Virginia and will support DOMA Technologies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.