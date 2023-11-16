Burgum welcomes decision to keep MCI’s Pembina bus plant open; state already in talks on training, support

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced he has been informed by NFI Group Inc. that it plans to keep its Motor Coach Industries (MCI) bus assembly plant in Pembina open.

Manitoba-based NFI Group announced in May its plans to close the Pembina assembly plant on or before June 2025 as part of a larger cost-cutting plan. Company leadership informed the governor Wednesday that due to strong product demand, including for electric motor coaches, the company now sees an opportunity to continue operations at the plant.

“This is a fantastic development for the MCI employees, the Pembina area and our state’s economy as a whole, and we’re pleased with NFI Group’s decision following our engagement with their leadership through the Governor’s Office and North Dakota Department of Commerce,” Burgum said. “We’ve already been in contact with the company about opportunities for workforce training and other support to help them meet demand as they continue to invest in the plant and its employees, strengthening job opportunities for the Pembina region.”